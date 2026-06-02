Remember conference — Brother David J. Wunderli: ‘Jesus Christ Is Not Our Burden; He Is Our Relief’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“Jesus Christ Is Not Our Burden; He Is Our Relief”

Brother David J. Wunderli | First counselor in the Young Men general presidency

Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Jesus Christ is relief for those who walk with Him.

Outline

Brother Wunderli’s son brought a picture of Christ on a family hike. He collected rocks during the hike and put them in his pack, which became too heavy. He slowly removed rocks from his pack but kept the picture of Christ.

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Jesus Christ is your relief — He has overcome the world

Many Latter-day Saint youth around the world are choosing to walk with Christ and live righteously.

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When difficult times come, taking Jesus Christ out of one’s life is not the answer. He is the relief.

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Jesus Christ has overcome the world (see John 16:33), has suffered for His people (see Alma 7:11–12) and invites everyone to abide with Him (see John 15:4–9; Moses 6:34).

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Abide with Him; walk with Him

When someone walks with Christ, their confidence will be anchored to His truth, their ability to love others will be an extension of His love, and they will have real hope through His Atonement.

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Keeping Christ close requires intentional, daily worship, including prayer, scripture study, repentance and willingness to live covenants every day.

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Abiding with Christ eases burdens, and walking with Him shapes character. He is the way (see John 14:6).

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When walking with Christ, even during the most difficult times of life, allow Him to ease burdens. He is relief and strength.

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Reflection questions

What are some of the metaphorical “rocks” the Savior can help you remove from your life?

In what ways do you stay close to Jesus Christ?

How can you start to walk with the Savior more often?

Where in your life can you let the Savior bear your burdens?

How have you seen Christ and His Atonement help you during difficult times?

Speaker quotes

“As you continue your journey from baptism forward, through your teenage years and on to adulthood, committed to becoming lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, know that rocks found along the way will begin to collect in your backpack — some by choice and some by the very nature of your journey in this life. As the weight increases, please remember that taking Jesus Christ out of your life is not the answer. Removing Him will not lighten your load.”

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“You keep Jesus Christ with you as you exercise faith in Him, trust Him and turn to Him in sincere, daily repentance. You keep Jesus Christ with you as you are willing to live your covenants every day and renew them every week. My young brothers and sisters, it is that simple.”

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“My dear young friends, may we together continue to walk with Jesus Christ, even in our most difficult moments — when we question our worth, doubt our capabilities or question our faith. When we feel that we are alone, when the weight of life’s challenges sends us backward, may we hold strong to our resolve to keep Him with us.”

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Reference scriptures

“Behold my Spirit is upon you, wherefore all thy words will I justify; and the mountains shall flee before you, and the rivers shall turn from their course; and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”

Moses 6:34

“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

John 16:33

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

Matthew 11:28–30

Invitations and promises

“The enemy of happiness wants to separate you from Jesus Christ. He will tempt you to remove the Savior from your life, enticing you to think that the road would be easier without Him, that the weight of His commandments is too great, that the path back is too long, that repentance is too hard. Know this: Satan is a liar. Jesus Christ is not the weight; He is the relief.”

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“Abiding with Him eases your burdens. Walking with Him shapes your character and helps you become even as He is. It brings you real and lasting joy.”

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“Jesus Christ is not the weight; He is our relief; He is our strength; He is the way. May we all walk with Him.”

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Follow the Prophet “Jesus Christ is the way.”



President Dallin H. Oaks, “ New First Presidency Discusses Key Issues and Shares Hopes for the World ,” October 2025

Stories

Brother Wunderli’s son received a picture of Jesus Christ in Primary. He took the image with him wherever he went, including on a family hike. While on the hike, the boy put rocks into his pack, which became too heavy. Seeing a lesson, Brother Wunderli said he should remove the picture of Christ to lighten the load, but his son would not.

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While visiting a family in West Africa, Brother Wunderli and his wife asked what Jesus Christ has done for their family. One of the boys responded with one word — relief.

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Additional resources

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on walking with Christ

Who is Brother Wunderli?