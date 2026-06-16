Remember conference — Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Because of Jesus Christ’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Because of Jesus Christ”
- Elder Dale G. Renlund | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Focusing on the Savior, His infinite Atonement and what He has done will bring joy and clarity.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Renlund’s message here.
Outline
- The Renlund family used to own a dog named Lady, who loved chasing toy balls. One day, Lady was thrown two balls and could not choose which one to retrieve. She gave up and retreated to her bed.
- Lady’s reaction might be similar to how one might react to having many concerns. Focusing on Jesus Christ and His Atonement is the thing of greatest value.
- The Atonement of Jesus Christ is central to Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation and makes it possible for all people to return to live with Heavenly Father.
- Easter is a time to reflect on the blessings of His Atonement. First, a universal and unconditional resurrection is available to all because of Christ.
- Second, Jesus Christ makes salvation from sin possible when repentance with real intent takes place.
- Third, because of His Atonement, Jesus Christ perfectly understands everyone’s challenges. All that is unfair in life can and will be made right through Him.
- Focusing on Christ, His Atonement and what He has done brings joy and clarity into life, no matter the concerns.
- The joyous message of Easter can be celebrated every day by reflecting on the blessings received because of Jesus Christ.
Reflection questions
What challenges do you have? How can Jesus Christ help you overcome the challenges of daily life?
What distractions might you eliminate to help focus on Christ?
What blessings have you seen from prioritizing the Savior?
Think about your celebration of Easter. How would focusing more on the Atonement of Christ change how you see the holiday?
Why does focusing on Jesus bring blessings?
Speaker quotes
- “Jesus lived and died to do His Father’s will. His infinite Atonement — the series of events He experienced from Gethsemane through His death on the cross and on to His glorious Resurrection — is central to Heavenly Father’s plan for our salvation. The plan depended on Jesus Christ; there was no alternative.”
- “Because of Jesus Christ, sins for which we have sincerely repented leave no spiritual scar, track or trace. There is no scarlet letter to wear, now or in the eternities. When we repent with real intent, the entirety of our sin, not just a part, is figuratively nailed to the cross and we no longer bear its spiritual consequences.”
- “Because of Jesus Christ, all that is unfair in life can and will be made right. He will consecrate our afflictions for our gain. He will sanctify to us our deepest distress. He will fill with sweet a bitter cup. He will dependably and consistently make us whole.”
Reference scriptures
- “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
- “The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing.”
- “And the Lord provided for them that they should hunger not, neither should they thirst; yea, and he also gave them strength, that they should suffer no manner of afflictions, save it were swallowed up in the joy of Christ. Now this was according to the prayer of Alma; and this because he prayed in faith.”
Invitations and promises
- “Let us consider why focusing on Jesus Christ and the ‘infinite virtue of His great atoning sacrifice’ is of greatest value and helps us no matter how many other concerns we must manage. His life, His mission and the fruits of His Atonement bless us infinitely and daily.”
- “Focusing on the Savior, His infinite Atonement and what He has done for us will bring joy and clarity into our lives, no matter how many other concerns we have.”
- “Celebrate the joyous message of Easter every day by reflecting every day on the blessings you receive because of Him.”
Stories
- The Renlund family used to own a dog named Lady, who loved chasing toy balls. One day, Lady was thrown two balls and could not choose which one to retrieve. She gave up and retreated to her bed. Those who are also overwhelmed can recognize that maintaining an eternal perspective helps prioritize the things of greatest value.
From the footnotes
- 15. Although we will suffer for sins that we have not repented of, we will not suffer further punishment for sins for which we have repented (see President Dallin H. Oaks, “Divine Love in the Father’s Plan,” “Liahona,” May 2022, 101).
- 19. Doctrine and Covenants 58:42–43 includes the following criterion: “By this ye may know if a man repenteth of his sins — behold, he will confess them and forsake them.” Moroni taught that Church leaders responded the way the Savior directed: “But as oft as they repented and sought forgiveness, with real intent, they were forgiven” (Moroni 6:8).
- 32. In this dispensation, the Prophet Joseph Smith explained, “The fundamental principles of our religion … [concern] Jesus Christ, that He died, was buried, and rose again the third day, and ascended into heaven; and all other things … are only appendages to it” (“Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph Smith” [2007], 49).
Additional resources
- Related image: “Christ at the Tomb” by Dale Kilbourn
- Related video: “Because of Jesus Christ We Can Navigate Life’s Challenges”
- Related hymn: No. 1039, “Because”
Recent conference talks on joy through Christ
- Elder Thierry K. Mutombo: “The Joy of a Covenant Relationship With God” (April 2026)
- Elder Aaron T. Hall: “I Glory in My Jesus” (April 2026)
- Elder John A. McCune: “Joy Through Covenant Discipleship” (April 2025)
Who is Elder Renlund?
- Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.