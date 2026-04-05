Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
General Conference

Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Because of Jesus Christ’

‘Celebrate the joyous message of Easter every day by reflecting every day on the blessings you receive because of Him’

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about Easter. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

Prioritize the value of things by maintaining an eternal perspective. Focusing on Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice is of the greatest value.

Because of His merits, mercy and grace, people can return to Heavenly Father and live in His presence.

Reasons for celebrating Easter are:

  1. Jesus Christ conquered death, giving all the gift of resurrection. “Death is not the end, because the spirit and the body will be reunited, never again to be divided.”
  2. Jesus Christ has the power and desire to save mankind from sin through repentance. “‘All’ means ‘everyone.’ If everyone, then anyone. If anyone, then even one. And if even one, then even you.”
  3. Jesus Christ understands challenges, having taken on griefs, sicknesses and frailties. “Because of Jesus Christ, all that is unfair in life can and will be made right.”

Focusing on the Savior, His infinite Atonement and what He has done will bring joy and clarity. Celebrate the message of Easter every day by reflecting on the blessings that come because of Him.

“Jesus Christ is the Resurrection and the Life, the Only Begotten of the Father, the Worthy Lamb who was slain, our Redeemer, our Savior, our Advocate and most assuredly the risen Lord.”

Notable quotes

“Not all matters are of equal value, and maintaining an eternal perspective helps us prioritize the things that are of greatest value.”

“Focusing on the Savior, His infinite Atonement and what He has done for us will bring joy and clarity into our lives, no matter how many other concerns we have.”

“Celebrate the joyous message of Easter every day by reflecting every day on the blessings you receive because of Him.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Renlund done recently?

Read more of Elder Renlund’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.

Related Story
April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed