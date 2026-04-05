Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Because of Jesus Christ’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about Easter. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

Prioritize the value of things by maintaining an eternal perspective. Focusing on Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice is of the greatest value.

Because of His merits, mercy and grace, people can return to Heavenly Father and live in His presence.

Reasons for celebrating Easter are:

Jesus Christ conquered death, giving all the gift of resurrection. “Death is not the end, because the spirit and the body will be reunited, never again to be divided.” Jesus Christ has the power and desire to save mankind from sin through repentance. “‘All’ means ‘everyone.’ If everyone, then anyone. If anyone, then even one. And if even one, then even you.” Jesus Christ understands challenges, having taken on griefs, sicknesses and frailties. “Because of Jesus Christ, all that is unfair in life can and will be made right.”

Focusing on the Savior, His infinite Atonement and what He has done will bring joy and clarity. Celebrate the message of Easter every day by reflecting on the blessings that come because of Him.

“Jesus Christ is the Resurrection and the Life, the Only Begotten of the Father, the Worthy Lamb who was slain, our Redeemer, our Savior, our Advocate and most assuredly the risen Lord.”

Notable quotes

“Not all matters are of equal value, and maintaining an eternal perspective helps us prioritize the things that are of greatest value.”

“Focusing on the Savior, His infinite Atonement and what He has done for us will bring joy and clarity into our lives, no matter how many other concerns we have.”

“Celebrate the joyous message of Easter every day by reflecting every day on the blessings you receive because of Him.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been a General Authority Seventy since 2009

He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Renlund is the son of Swedish immigrants, served a mission in Sweden from 1972 to 1974, speaks Swedish and considers the country his “other homeland.”

He met his wife, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, in his home ward in Salt Lake City. After mustering up the courage to ask her out, she said no. He was more successful when he tried again a few months later. They were married on June 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of one daughter.

What has Elder Renlund done recently?

He spoke in October 2025 general conference about what it means to take upon oneself the name of Christ.

In February 2026, Elder Renlund ministered to Latter-day Saints in Romania.

In the Church’s South America South Area in November 2025, Elder Renlund invited members to become “second-century pioneers.”

Read more of Elder Renlund’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.