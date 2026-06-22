Remember conference — President D. Todd Christofferson: ‘The Character of Christ’

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“The Character of Christ”

President D. Todd Christofferson | Second counselor in the First Presidency

Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Acquiring the character of Christ is one of the most important ways disciples take His name upon them.

Outline

There will be doubters who question the Second Coming of Jesus Christ (see 2 Peter 3:3–4), but the day of the Lord will come.

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Disciples of Christ should prepare diligently now so that He will find them leading lives of holiness. Acquiring the character of Christ is one of the most important ways disciples take His name upon them.

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Christlike character grows from a Christlike heart. One must possess His motivations, thoughts, desires and intents.

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A mighty change of heart requires faith in Jesus Christ, repentance, obedience and grace. For most, that mighty change of heart occurs over time.

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Anyone can call on the grace of Jesus Christ for help. The Holy Spirit provides the “power of godliness,” which will transform individuals.

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1. The pure love of Christ

Charity, or the pure love of Christ, led the Savior to offer Himself up as the Redeemer of mankind. The love of Christ yields character traits like compassion, patience and a willingness to forgive.

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Elder David A. Bednar taught that Christlike character is revealed in the ability to turn outward in compassion rather than inward.

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2. Lifting and ministering to others

Jesus Christ sought to lift and minister to others, His passion being to foster the happiness and advancement of others.

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Humility, meekness, selflessness and courage grow out of devotion to the well-being and success of others.

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Missionaries are examples of selfless service who devote a portion of their lives to serving others in the name of Christ.

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3. Devotion to the will of God

Christ’s desire to glorify God the Father and do His will is a motivating force behind His character. This desire leads to the character qualities of honor, integrity and virtue.

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A life of moral excellence is a life of virtue. It is striving to be pure spiritually and physically, and it entails a devotion to truth and to right thinking and right action.

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Jesus thinks and acts out of pure love, He yearns to bless and lift others, and He delights in doing the will of God. Faith in Jesus Christ, paired with repentance, will lead individuals to becoming the person God needs them to be.

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Adopting the character of Christ is a primary element of preparing for the Second Coming. Christlike individuals influence the world one by one as they choose to emulate Christ.

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Reflection questions

What characteristics do you admire about the Savior? How can you better adopt those characteristics?

How can you lift and minister to someone this week in a Christlike way?

What does it look like to have a “Christlike heart”?

How can you more often act out of pure love, bless others and do the will of God?

Why might adopting the character of Christ prepare the world for the Lord’s return?

Speaker quotes

“The good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ is that we, each of us, can call on the grace of Jesus Christ to help us.”

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“Foremost among the motives that form Christ’s character is charity, ‘the pure love of Christ.’ It was pure love that, before the Creation, led Him to offer Himself as our Redeemer. His Atonement was and is the supreme act of love.”

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“Adopting the character of Christ is not only a question of our personal preparation but a primary element of preparing the world for the Lord’s return and His glorious millennial reign. We tend to underestimate the influence of Christlike individuals in the world, but working one by one has always been Jesus’ approach to changing society and establishing His kingdom. It is the aggregation of individual choices over time that forms and changes societies for good or ill.”

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Reference scriptures

“But charity is the pure love of Christ, and it endureth forever; and whoso is found possessed of it at the last day, it shall be well with him.”

Moroni 7:47

“But so shall it not be among you: but whosoever will be great among you, shall be your minister: ... For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.”

For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.” Mark 10:43, 45

“And now, because of the covenant which ye have made ye shall be called the children of Christ, his sons, and his daughters; for behold, this day he hath spiritually begotten you; for ye say that your hearts are changed through faith on his name; therefore, ye are born of him and have become his sons and his daughters.”

Mosiah 5:7

Invitations and promises

“It is in emulating the character of Christ that we become the ‘manner of persons’ we ought to be. Acquiring the character of Christ is one of the most important ways we take His name upon us.”

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“Christlike character grows out of a Christlike heart. Thus, if we are to succeed in developing a Christlike character, we must possess His motivations — His thoughts, desires and intents of the heart. For us, it will require what the scriptures call a mighty change of heart.”

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“Jesus thinks and acts out of pure love; He yearns to bless and lift others; and He delights to do the will of God. With faith in Christ, we can pray that the Holy Spirit will effect a mighty change in us to instill these same divine motivations in our heart and help us practice the attributes of a Christlike character.”

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Stories

After a fatal car accident some years ago, Elder David A. Bednar was on the phone with one of the mothers of the victims. While on the call, the mother learned that her daughter had died from injuries sustained in the same accident. Instead of turning inward, she turned outward, telling Elder Bednar they must attend to the needs of the other suffering mothers.

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Follow the Prophet “Look to the needs of others, and humility follows. Like faith in God, humility is a master virtue, given to help us learn other virtues necessary for us to become what our Heavenly Father and His Only Begotten Son created us to become.”



President Dallin H. Oaks, “ Coming Closer to Jesus Christ ,” BYU devotional, Feb. 10, 2026

7. 2 Peter 3:14; see also verse 11. This calls to mind the Savior’s own words declaring what manner of people we ought to be: “I would that ye should be perfect even as I, or your Father who is in heaven is perfect” (3 Nephi 12:48; see also Matthew 5:48). The perfection, or finished state, He speaks of is not to be fully realized in mortality. The invitation for the present is to strive to incorporate the character of Jesus Christ in ourselves. In this way, we may look forward to His appearing not with dread but with joyful anticipation.

2 Peter 3:14; see also verse 11. This calls to mind the Savior’s own words declaring what manner of people we ought to be: “I would that ye should be perfect even as I, or your Father who is in heaven is perfect” (3 Nephi 12:48; see also Matthew 5:48). The perfection, or finished state, He speaks of is not to be fully realized in mortality. The invitation for the present is to strive to incorporate the character of Jesus Christ in ourselves. In this way, we may look forward to His appearing not with dread but with joyful anticipation. 17. See John 19:26–27. For disciples who desire such love in their own hearts, the Lord invites, “Pray unto the Father with all the energy of heart, that ye may be filled with this love, which he hath bestowed upon all who are true followers of his Son, Jesus Christ” (Moroni 7:48).

See John 19:26–27. For disciples who desire such love in their own hearts, the Lord invites, “Pray unto the Father with all the energy of heart, that ye may be filled with this love, which he hath bestowed upon all who are true followers of his Son, Jesus Christ” (Moroni 7:48). 28. In the words of Alexander Balmain Bruce, “The mirrors must be finely polished that are designed to reflect the image of Christ!” (“The Training of the Twelve,” 2nd ed. [1877], 13).

Additional resources

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on the character of Christ

Who is President Christofferson?

President D. Todd Christofferson was set apart as second counselor in the First Presidency on Oct. 14, 2025, to Church President Dallin H. Oaks. He was called as a general authority in 1993 and sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 5, 2008. Prior to his calling as a general authority in 1993, President Christofferson was associate general counsel of NationsBank Corp. (now Bank of America).

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, gestures to conferencegoers as he and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, exit at the end of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News