Bishop Sean Douglas: ‘The Hour of Your Mission Is Come’

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference about missionary work. The following is a summary of what he said.

Bishop Douglas’ talk summary

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are divinely commissioned by Jesus Christ to invite God’s children to come unto Him by repentance, baptism and confirmation. Missionaries are both messengers and living examples of the Savior’s gospel, and their service is part of a lifelong commitment to discipleship.

Prepared for this time, missionaries put their desire to serve the Lord above other ambitions, temporarily setting aside education, dating, careers and family time to serve.

Elder Merlin Sanchez’s experience illustrates how missionary service can shape a life of faith. After joining the Church as a young adult and briefly stepping away, he returned with the help of friends and leaders. Despite obstacles, he chose to serve because he wanted to be close to Jesus Christ and follow Him. His mission strengthened a foundation for discipleship, marriage, family and Church service.

Young converts and the rising generation should prioritize missionary service and avoid distractions. Worthy, able young men have a priesthood responsibility to serve; young women are invited to prayerfully consider a mission as an optional opportunity.

Missionaries of all ages can find joy as they humbly dedicate themselves to serving the Lord by laboring among Heavenly Father’s children.

Notable quotes

“Make no mistake — you are doing the most important work you could be doing.”

“To all the rising generation of the Church, I invite you to place serving a full-time mission high on your list.”

“There is still plenty of room and a special place reserved for each of you. We need you. ‘Come join the ranks.’”

Who is Bishop Douglas?

Bishop Sean Douglas of the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop Sean Douglas was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2021 general conference.

He was called as the second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric in November 2025. At the time, he was serving as president of the Church’s Mexico Area.

He served as a young missionary in the Chile Concepcion Mission. He and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, were leaders of the Peru Lima South Mission from 2012 to 2015.

His family has lived in England; St. Louis, Missouri; Houston, Texas; Salt Lake City; and eventually back to Houston.

What has Bishop Douglas done recently?

Bishop Douglas last spoke in general conference in October 2021. He taught that building a foundation on Jesus Christ’s teachings is essential to facing spiritual hurricanes.

Bishop Douglas participated in the dedication of the Cleveland Ohio Temple on Aug. 16.

Bishop and Sister Douglas spoke at two missionary devotionals at the Provo Missionary Training Center in 2026 — in February and August.

Read Bishop Douglas’s previous general conference address.