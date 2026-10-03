Elder Gérald Caussé: ‘The Gift of Testimony’

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference about bearing testimony. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Caussé’s talk summary

Apostles are called to be “special witnesses of the name of Christ in all the world” (Doctrine and Covenants 107:23). But the sacred responsibility to bear witness of Jesus Christ extends to all His disciples.

“Bearing witness is a foundational responsibility of discipleship.” At baptism, Church members covenant to take upon themselves the name of Christ. Sharing witness of God and His Son is an essential way to keep that covenant.

Testimony is deeply personal. It grows through faith, seeking, living the gospel and the influence of the Holy Ghost. Trust, nurture and bear it; it is a gift to be shared in humility and love.

Sincere, humble and heartfelt testimony has great power, and the Spirit testifies of truth. When shared, a testimony can change lives, both in the giver and the receiver.

Look for opportunities each day to bear witness of Jesus Christ and His restored gospel, even if briefly, whether at home, in testimony meetings, in ministering visits and missionary lessons, on social media or in everyday interactions.

If millions of disciples of Jesus Christ consistently shared their testimonies, lives would be blessed, faith would grow and the love of Christ would spread throughout the world.

Notable quotes

“Your testimony may be different from mine or that of other family members or fellow Saints. Please trust it, nurture it and bear it, because it is uniquely yours.”

“Our testimony is not a talent to be hidden. It is a gift to be shared — with grateful hearts and in a spirit of humility and love.”

“There is great power in a sincere, humble and heartfelt testimony. It need not be long, eloquent or dramatic — it only needs to be true.”

Who is Elder Caussé?

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gérald Caussé served as the presiding bishop from October 2015 until Nov. 6, 2025, when he was called to be an Apostle.

A native of France, Bishop Caussé spent his career in the food industry, where he worked with several supermarket chains and food distribution companies.

He is an accomplished pianist and has participated in the recording of several piano albums.

He married Valérie Babin in August 1986. They have five children.

What has Elder Caussé done recently?

Read more of Elder Caussé’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.