Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: ‘The Infinite Power of God in Our Covenants’

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about the power of covenants. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Morgan’s talk summary

As a member of a different church that also believes in the Book of Mormon and the prophetic mission of Joseph Smith, “my mother read to me — out loud — from the Book of Mormon. She did this every day, whether I was listening or not.”

No time or effort is ever wasted in reading the Book of Mormon. As a young man, “I came to know that this is the Lord’s Church.”

“It was covenants that had impacted me — not my covenants, but those that came before me. The power of God in those covenants reached out after me.”

The covenant faithfulness of parents and grandparents doesn’t alter the agency of children or grandchildren, but there is a discernable impact.

Covenants with God are filled with incalculable power. “They do not bless just the maker of the covenant but are generational in their impact. We are all the intended beneficiaries of countless covenants.”

The Atonement of Jesus Christ is the fulfillment of the greatest promise God made: that Jesus Christ would be our Savior and Redeemer. “Don’t ever give up. Your story, your family’s story, is not all written. God is the author and the finisher of it.”

Notable quotes

“The Atonement of Jesus Christ is the fulfillment of the greatest promise God made — that Jesus Christ would be our Savior and Redeemer.”

“No time or effort is ever wasted in reading the Book of Mormon. Not for you, not for your children, not for your family, not for anyone.”

“Covenants with God are filled with incalculable power.”

Who is Elder Morgan?

Elder Jeremy J. Morgan, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan was born in Kettering, Ohio, on March 15, 1971, to Keith Alan Morgan and Susan Jane Case Morgan and raised with his four older siblings by his mother.

He was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 18 and a year later served in the Micronesia Guam Mission.

He earned a political science degree from the University of Central Missouri and law degree from Brigham Young University.

What has Elder Morgan done recently?