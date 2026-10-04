Brother Gabriel W. Reid: ‘You Are Good Enough To Teach’

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, spoke during the Sundayafternoon session of October 2026 general conference about teaching in the Church. The following is a summary of what he said.

Brother Reid’s talk summary

The Lord invites all to teach His gospel. “Wherever we teach — in classrooms, in the mission field, in our homes or one by one — His promise remains the same: He will help us do His work. We were never meant to do His work alone.”

Before the Savior taught His disciples where to go and what to teach, He taught them who to become. His first lesson was not about teaching — rather, it was about discipleship.

“And at the heart of discipleship and all that He does is love. … The impact of a gospel teacher is not just the message — it is the love of the messenger.”

For the Master Teacher, every lesson was inspired by love for those He taught.

“Christ-centered teaching is rooted in relationships. The inspired new Sunday schedule offers weekly opportunities to know and love those we teach, helping them come closer to the Savior and helping deepen their conversion.

“That is His pattern for every gospel lesson — even shorter ones.”

Come unto the Master Teacher. “Learn of Him. Love Him. And as you do, He will help you love those you teach — and that love will make your teaching more like His.

“To teach like the Savior, we must love like the Savior.”

Notable quotes

“Wherever we teach — in classrooms, in the mission field, in our homes or one by one — His promise remains the same: He will help us do His work. We were never meant to do His work alone.”

“Christ-centered teaching is rooted in relationships. The inspired new Sunday schedule offers weekly opportunities to know and love those we teach, helping them come closer to the Savior and helping deepen their conversion. That is His pattern for every gospel lesson — even shorter ones.”

“Learn of Him. Love Him. And as you do, He will help you love those you teach — and that love will make your teaching more like His.”

Who is Brother Reid?

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Gabriel W. Reid was the president of the Australia Sydney Mission from 2021 to 2024. He was sustained as the second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency during the April 2024 general conference.

A native of American Samoa, Brother Reid credits his work ethic to helping his parents in their fast-food restaurant in Pago Pago, which has been in operation for over 50 years.

After returning home from a full-time mission in the Chile Santiago South Mission, he joined the football team at Brigham Young University, where he met his wife.

Brother Reid married Heather Lynn Sasse on June 24, 2000; they have four children.

What has Brother Reid done recently?