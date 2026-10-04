Elder Alfred Kyungu: ‘Using the Language of Peacemakers’

Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about using the language of peacemakers. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Kyungu’s talk summary

The invitation to forgo contention by using the language of peacemakers comes from the living Prophet and is a call to discipleship as individuals follow Jesus Christ. “It is a spiritual exercise to identify the language and expressions we need to forgo and then replace them with words and phrases that bring peace wherever we are and at all times.”

Remove from communication any words or phrases that can damage relationships. Examples include, “You are useless,” “Just stop talking” or “What is wrong with you?” Such words weaken love, diminish respect and damage relationships.

“Rather than choosing words and language that escalate feelings of anger, disappointment and frustration, let us use words that encourage understanding and peace. We must choose language that strengthens confidence and preserves relationships.” Examples include, “Thank you,” “I’m sorry” and “I forgive you.”

The true doctrine of Christ has the power to change language and help individuals speak more as peacemakers. “Let us repent of the harsh language and expressions that have offended our friends, leaders, or family members and colleagues. Let us pray for peaceful communication among us, regardless of the difference in our opinions. Let us use the language that uplifts, edifies, comforts and brings people together.”

Notable quotes

“It is a spiritual exercise to identify the language and expressions we need to forgo and then replace them with words and phrases that bring peace wherever we are and at all times.”

“Rather than choosing words and language that escalate feelings of anger, disappointment and frustration, let us use words that encourage understanding and peace. We must choose language that strengthens confidence and preserves relationships.”

“Let us repent of the harsh language and expressions that have offended our friends, leaders, family members and colleagues. Let us pray for peaceful communication among us, regardless of the difference in our opinions. Let us use the language that uplifts, edifies, comforts and brings people together.”

Who is Elder Kyungu?

Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Alfred Kyungu was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during April 2021 general conference.

Born in Kamina, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Oct. 31, 1966, Elder Kyungu was introduced to the Church as a young man and baptized on Sept. 21, 1991.

He met Lucie Malale Kabulo through his cousin. The couple was married Nov. 28, 1998, in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and sealed in the Johannesburg South Africa Temple on Nov. 18, 2004. They are the parents of two daughters and one son.

What has Elder Kyungu done recently?

Read Elder Kyungu’s previous general conference address.