Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘Integrity and Virtue Lead to Happiness’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about integrity, virtue and happiness. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Cook’s talk summary

As a new missionary, President David O. McKay passed a building with a stone above the doorway inscribed: “What e’er thou art, act well they part.”

In Heavenly Father’s plan, integrity, virtue and happiness are intrinsically linked. True happiness is the actual outcome of integrity and virtue.

“This relationship between virtue and happiness is not as well understood today as it was in the past.” The founders of the United States emphasized “life, liberty and happiness” and understood that happiness was based on living a virtuous life.

“The Lord wants us to experience the joy of a virtuous life. He provides us with many beautiful gifts, both physical and spiritual. Those who make sacrifices in his name will be richly rewarded.”

The Lord expects covenant keepers to follow His commandments and live lives of virtue and integrity.

“The ultimate reward of integrity and virtue is the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost.”

Part of having integrity is acknowledging one’s faults to the Lord and repenting.

“When we make repentance a constant day-to-day part of our lives, we can approach the Lord with integrity and receive His saving blessings.”

Integrity, virtue and on-going repentance are the answer to the challenges of today.

Notable quotes

“The virtuous Christlike life necessary to sustain us and propel us along the covenant path has never been more important or challenging.”

“In the Father’s plan, integrity, virtue and happiness are intrinsically linked.”

“Integrity, virtue and on-going repentance are the answer in a world where coarse language and serious challenges are so prevalent.”

Who is Elder Cook?

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | Matthew T Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007. He is a great-great-grandson of Heber C. Kimball, who was among the first missionaries in this dispensation to preach the gospel outside North America.

He married Mary Gaddie on Nov. 30, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Cook was President Jeffrey R. Holland’s mission companion in summer 1962 during their full-time mission service in the British Isles.

He worked as an attorney and business executive in California. At the time of his calling as a General Authority Seventy in 1996, Elder Cook was vice chairman of Sutter/California Healthcare System — a California health care company with 25 hospitals and more than 26,000 employees.

What has Elder Cook done recently?

Read more of Elder Cook’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.