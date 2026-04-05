Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘Keys, Covenants and Easter’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about the restoration of the sealing keys in this dispensation. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Cook’s talk summary

It is a special blessing to have general conference coincide with Easter. It also coincides with the vision of the Savior in the Kirtland Temple in 1836 — just one week after the Kirtland Temple was dedicated.

The appearance of the Savior to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery and the keys committed by Moses, Elias and Elijah are central to the Restoration of the gospel in the latter days. “The role of Elijah in restoring the priesthood keys of the sealing power is crucial in our journey of returning to our Father as a covenant people.”

Elijah was a prophet who held sacred priesthood keys, performed mighty miracles and exercised the sealing power of the Melchizedek Priesthood.

“Elijah ‘committed’ to Joseph Smith the priesthood keys pertaining to the sealing power to bind sacred ordinances and covenants on earth and in heaven. … Without these keys, there are no eternal families and the ‘whole earth would be utterly wasted’ (Doctrine and Covenants 2:3; see also Malachi 4).”

All can have a confirmation by the Spirit “that our Savior accomplished the Father’s plan. He atoned for our sins and broke the bands of death so that we might return to the Father and the Son in the celestial kingdom.”

Notable quotes

“Our emphasis at Easter encompasses the eternity-shaping events that occurred in the Garden of Gethsemane, on the cross at Calvary and in the Garden Tomb where Jesus Christ was resurrected.”

“It is my witness that His Atonement accomplished His Father’s plan of salvation and provides the way for everyone who has ever lived to be free of death unconditionally and free of sin on condition of repentance.”

“I promise to you on this Easter day that as you adhere to His ordinances, covenants and commandments, you will grow closer in your relationship with our Savior as well as your appreciation and gratitude for the sealing keys that have been restored in this dispensation.”

Who is Elder Cook?

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | Matthew T Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007. He is a great-great-grandson of Heber C. Kimball, who was among the first missionaries in this dispensation to preach the gospel outside North America.

He married Mary Gaddie on Nov. 30, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Cook was President Jeffrey R. Holland’s mission companion in summer 1962 during their full-time mission service in the British Isles.

He worked as an attorney and business executive in California. At the time of his calling as a General Authority Seventy in 1996, Elder Cook was vice chairman of Sutter/California Healthcare System — a California health care company with 25 hospitals and more than 26,000 employees.

What has Elder Cook done recently?

Read more of Elder Cook’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.