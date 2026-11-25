Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“The Sculpting of Our Souls”

Sister Tamara W. Runia | First counselor in the Young Women general presidency

Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference.

of October 2026 general conference. Theme: The difficulties people experience are meant to shape and sculpt their souls into becoming more Christlike.

Outline

When looking at her life’s circumstances, Sister Runia borrows from a prayer Joseph Smith offered for reprieve. Instead of receiving a break from personal tragedy, the Prophet received this response from the Lord: “All these things shall give thee experience, and shall be for thy good” (Doctrine and Covenants 122:7).

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These kinds of experiences are valuable, and everyone must go through them. Though they are sometimes puzzling and heartbreaking, they are also needed.

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Instead of thinking of the gospel like a big umbrella that protects the holder against metaphorical rain, the gospel is the solid rock to stand on during the storm.

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Move beyond asking God questions beginning with “why,” and instead reflect by asking, “I know that God loves me, so what is supposed to be happening here?”

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Things that make life hard are the sanctifying experiences that carve godlike lives. Moments that look like things are unraveling or falling apart are when personal growth is taking place.

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“Not understanding is not the same as not believing.” Though there is suffering, God is intimately aware of these experiences and has a plan for them all.

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Believing in God’s plan is like building a Lego set by following provided instructions, even if the set doesn’t have a picture on the box. If someone’s life isn’t going according to their plan, it takes the finest faith in Christ to keep putting together the pieces that construct the story He’s telling.

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There is always the choice to curse God and blame Him for one’s hardships, or to turn to Him and His healing.

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Step back and let the Lord help shape life in a way that cannot be done alone. He will lovingly chasten His children to get their attention, waiting for them to lay aside their pride and invite His assistance.

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One day, the suffering and pain will be gone and God’s children will thank the Savior for all of the molding, shaping, pain and adversity it took to become like Him.

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Reflection questions

How do you recognize God’s love during adversity?

Is there someone in your life who needs Christlike love during their own hardships?

How can you use hindsight to be grateful instead of bitter over difficult experiences?

When do you notice yourself choosing to turn to the Lord instead of blaming Him?

How did Christ choose to trust God’s plan during difficult experiences?

Speaker quotes

“The gospel isn’t the umbrella; it’s the solid rock we’re standing on during the storm — that ‘sure foundation ... whereon if men build they cannot fall’ (Helaman 5:12).”

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“A godlike life is carved from the very things that make it hard — the gut-wrenching things that happen and the righteous desires that haven’t.”

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“What if you had a beautiful story you thought your life was going to tell, and instead you’ve had to surrender that story? That sting is real, and that wound is wide. It will take your finest faith in Christ to keep putting together the pieces — the ones that make sense but also the ones that don’t.”

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Reference scriptures

“All these things shall give thee experience, and shall be for thy good.”

Doctrine and Covenants 122:7

“And now, my sons, remember, remember that it is upon the rock of our Redeemer, who is Christ, the Son of God, that ye must build your foundation; that when the devil shall send forth his mighty winds, yea, his shafts in the whirlwind, yea, when all his hail and his mighty storm shall beat upon you, it shall have no power over you to drag you down to the gulf of misery and endless wo, because of the rock upon which ye are built, which is a sure foundation, a foundation whereon if men build they cannot fall.”

Helaman 5:12

“Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.”

1 John 3:2

Invitations and promises

“God’s love has moved me from questions that begin with ‘why’ to reflections that begin, ‘I know that God loves me, so what is supposed to be happening here?’”

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“I testify that during those sanctifying experiences, when growth is taking place and God is at work, our stories may not look like success to others. In fact, on the outside it may look like things are sort of unraveling or falling apart, and it will certainly feel that way. God is shaping us into something only He knows we can become.”

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“‘You have a choice right now, and it’s a big one. You can curse God and blame Him, or you can turn to Him and let Him heal you.’”

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Stories

When the Prophet Joseph Smith was imprisoned in Liberty Jail, he prayed asking God where He was during this trial, how long he would have to wait for heavenly help and to remember the early Saints. Instead of relieving Joseph from his pain, the Lord responded that the experience would be for his good (see Doctrine and Covenants 122:7).

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Sister Runia’s eldest son, Ryan, unexpectedly passed away from an undetected hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He left behind a wife and four young children. In the face of tragedy, his family chose to trust in the Lord in spite of uncertainty. The day prior to his death, Ryan shared inspiration he had while ministering — that one has the choice to trust in the Lord when facing heartbreak. Ryan’s 7-year-old son, Jaac, illustrated this trust at his funeral by describing the importance of following the instructions of a Lego set, even if the end result wasn’t visible.

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Sister Runia’s brother was attending a sculpting class when he discovered he was struggling with carving the eyes of a bust. He resisted asking for help because he wanted the piece to be his own. When he set aside his pride, he saw how he couldn’t have completed the sculpture without the instructor’s aggressive yet masterful expertise. “‘As I stepped back and looked at the piece, I could see that it was uniquely me. And yet, without a doubt, a master’s hand had shaped what mine could not.’”

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6. “Truly [God] loves us, and because He loves us, He neither compels nor abandons us. Rather He helps and guides us” (President D. Todd Christofferson, “Free Forever, To Act for Themselves,” Liahona, November 2014, 17). “In mortality, we can ‘come boldly’ to the Savior and receive compassion, healing and help. Even while we suffer inexplicably, God can bless us in simple, ordinary and significant ways. As we learn to recognize these blessings, our trust in God will increase” (Elder Dale G. Renlund, “Infuriating Unfairness,” Liahona, May 2021, 43).

Additional resources

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on trusting the Lord

Who is Sister Runia?

Sister Tamara W. Runia was sustained as the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency on April 1, 2023, and began serving on Aug. 1, 2023. Always cherishing the young women of the Church, Sister Runia has said she’s been to Young Women camp more than 20 times and has even been asked to attend as the “camp cheerleader.”