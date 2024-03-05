President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks through video message during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

April 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 32 days away and is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

It is expected to have five 2-hour general sessions — starting at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MDT on Saturday and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT on Sunday.

April 2024 general conference preparations

If one wanted to prepare by re-reading the talks from October 2023 general conference in order, one talk per day, he or she should start today, March 5, to finish by Friday, April 5.

The October 2023 conference featured 32 messages over the five sessions. President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, spoke in the Sunday afternoon session in recorded remarks as he was recovering from a recent fall. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Saturday morning session, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Sunday morning session.

Each member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke once, except for then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, who watched remotely as he recuperated from health challenges.

President Nelson invited everyone to “think celestial” and announced the locations of 20 new temples to be built around the world.

Additionally, during the conference, a second group of 10 international singers joined the Tabernacle Choir as part of pilot program.

People arrive for the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

October general conference talk summaries

Leading up to April 2024 general conference, the Church News will feature daily talk summaries from last October on its Twitter/X and Facebook pages. Look for those links on social media each day, or find all the talk summaries at the October 2023 general conference summary page with the Church News’ coverage.

A link to each speaker’s full remarks is available in each of those summaries. Full talks are also available in the Gospel Library. General conference messages are published on the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about April 2024 general conference on TheChurchNews.com.

How to watch the April 2024 general conference

April 2024 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in several languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts, the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Stream and the Gospel Library app.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv. BYUradio and their respective websites and smartphone apps.

General conference also available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal Mormon” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

How to attend a session of general conference in Salt Lake City

Those who live in the United States or Canada should ask their local stake leaders about obtaining tickets to attend a session at the Conference Center, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Most stakes have tickets for distribution.

Those who live outside of the United States or Canada can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.

Currently, no standby seating is available due to the renovation efforts on the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square.