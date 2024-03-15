This week on social: Women leaders share testimonies ahead of worldwide broadcast

This week on social media, women leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ in preparation for the Sunday, March 17 Relief Society worldwide devotional. Other leaders spoke on the importance of listening to the Savior, using artificial intelligence wisely, Ramadan and For the Strength of Youth conferences.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared what he taught his great-grandchildren in a recent Friend to Friend event for Primary children. He taught that disciples of Jesus Christ listen to Jesus Christ whether that is through the feelings or thoughts He gives us.

“Our Heavenly Father loves His children,” President Oaks said in his post, “and has given you responsibility as parents and teachers to guide them in the right way.”

Related Story Children learn how to follow Jesus Christ during Friend to Friend with President Oaks, Primary general presidency

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke about the meaning behind the identifier used for the new Relief Society worldwide account, at the center of which is a bundle of wheat, a symbol of the assistance the women’s organization has provided to the needy since its inception.

President Johnson provided the history behind the wheat symbol and pointed out other parts of the identifier including the heart and light rays. She asked Relief Society members to share what they see in the comments section.

Related Story A global sisterhood: Relief Society to gather on March 17

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an experience he had one day when he was able to help answer a question for a Latter-day Saint he ran into at a hardware store. He used the experience to illustrate how the Lord orchestrates experiences to address the needs of “a one.”

“I believe that in the work of the Lord there is no such thing as a coincidence,” Elder Bednar said, “The worth of souls is great in the sight of God.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared her testimony that “Jesus Christ is relief.” She said that as people follow his example of loving and serving others, both the giver and the recipient will find relief in Him.

Related Story A global sisterhood: Relief Society to gather on March 17

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about some of the guiding principles he discussed with Church employees about generative artificial intelligence. He suggested people be “measured, balanced and realistic in our assessments of opportunity and caution” and said it cannot replace revelation.

“In the Church, we have a significant responsibility to ensure the Holy Ghost can attest to the truth and authenticity of what we say and share both in form and content,” Elder Gong said.

Related Story Rely on the Spirit when using AI, Elder Gong encourages

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared part of her message from the young adult devotional at RootsTech 2024. She said that one of the best ways one can bring relief to others is by helping bring them into a covenant relationship with God — including those who have passed on.

“Serving others through family history and temple work not only brings blessings to those on the other side of the veil, but it unlocks much-needed blessings for you and your family here on earth. Healing blessings of the Savior’s Atonement,” Sister Yee said in her devotional message.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video sending greetings to Muslims worldwide observing Ramadan, a period of fasting and prayer. He said his many years living and working with Muslims has increased his admiration for them and compared their observance of this sacred tradition to the Latter-day Saint belief in the power of fasting.

“As a disciple of Jesus Christ, I pray that this month will bless all who seek God in their lives.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman appeared in a reel on the Relief Society Worldwide account where she showed a painting her presidency hung outside their offices representing Relief Society women of different ages, with the phrase “Open The Door” written at the bottom. She shared 1 Thessalonians 2:8:

“So being affectionately desirous of you, we were willing to have imparted unto you, not the gospel of God only, but also our own souls, because ye were dear unto us.”

She concluded saying that that the Relief Society is “a society of women ready to welcome you in because you are dear to them.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a reel where she and Sister Irene Caso-McCrary, of the Young Women general advisory council, encouraged leaders to continue to council together before lessons. They said leaders can find help or ideas for their councils in appendix D of the “Come, Follow Me” manual.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared a video from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where she had been on a 10-day ministering visit. While there, she visited the location her father and his family lived as refugees from Germany. She learned that a few blocks from that old house now stands a Church meetinghouse and further down the street, the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple, “making an opportunity for my family to be linked for eternity.”

Related Story General women leaders minister to members in the Caribbean

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, bore her testimony of the Savior on the Relief Society Worldwide account. She testified that he lives, of his miraculous birth and “his divine mission that sanctifies, succors, exalts and heals but also enables us to do more and be more than we could ever possibly do and be on your own.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, discussed an article his presidency wrote for Church News in August called “3 questions every Latter-day Saint returned missionary should hear and ponder.” The last question is, “Have you considered being an FSY counselor?” He encouraged all returned missionaries to apply to be a counselor at the For the Strength of Youth conferences or to ask their friends the same question.