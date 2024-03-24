Week in review: 6 Apostles share testimonies of Christ leading up to Easter, general women’s leaders minister in Eurasia, plus 7 more stories

Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News; Church History Library

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson delivers an invitation and blessing for women during the worldwide Relief Society devotional broadcast Sunday, March 17, 2024; Sister J. Anette Dennis, center left, and President Emily Belle Freeman, center right, pose with Primary children following a children’s devotional in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 10, 2024; Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave upon arriving for a devotional at the Salt Lake City Utah University Institute of Religion on Sunday, March 17, 2024; Josephine Booth, left, and Eliza Chipman, right, with Scottish Latter-day Saint Lizzie Nelson standing in the middle, at the Hampton photo studio in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 7, 1900. The Church Historian’s Press published of the diaries of Chipman and Booth, two of the first young women to serve as full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in March 2024.

During the week of March 17-23, Church President Russell M. Nelson and the Relief Society general presidency addressed women in a worldwide Relief Society gathering. At an institute devotional in Salt Lake City, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught how to act on a desire to believe. Six Apostles shared testimonies of Jesus Christ as part of a video series leading up to Easter.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson invited missionaries to “expect miracles and joy” in an MTC devotional. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, met with Latter-day Saints in Eurasia. The 2023 annual summary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donations outlined $1.36 billion given to care for those in need.

The week’s episode of the Church News podcast featured BYU-Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III talking about the vision and future of BYU-Hawaii and of his service as the university’s president. The Church published journals of two of the first young women to serve as full-time sister missionaries. Interfaith collaborations in the New York metro area blessed tens of thousands of children.

Read summaries and find links to these 9 stories below.

1. Power of covenant-keeping women celebrated during Relief Society anniversary worldwide gathering

President Russell M. Nelson delivers an invitation and blessing for women during the worldwide Relief Society devotional broadcast Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

On the 182nd anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, women all over the world gathered to hear messages from President Nelson and the Relief Society general presidency, and to bear testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Relief Society — one of the world’s oldest and largest service organizations — was organized on March 17, 1842, during construction of the Nauvoo Temple and in anticipation of the ordinances and covenants to be offered there, explained President Johnson.

2. ‘Choose to believe,’ invites Elder Uchtdorf, offering 3 ways to act on a desire to believe

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, make small hearts with their fingers and gesture to the crowd after Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional at the Salt Lake City Utah University Institute of Religion on Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

Elder Uchtdorf has heard people say that had they lived in earlier times — of Jeremiah in the Old Testament, Lehi of the Book of Mormon, Joseph Smith in the latter days or even Jesus Christ Himself — they would have found it easier to believe.

“But if we had, I am not completely certain it would have been so easy to believe,” he said, speaking in a Sunday evening, March 17, devotional at the Salt Lake City Utah University Institute of Religion.

“No matter the era, there have been reasons to dismiss the prophets,” he said. “Always there have been those who insisted it was all ‘fake news’ and that the prophets deceived, misled and defrauded the people.”

3. First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve testify of the Savior in Easter video series

An image from the Bible Videos depicts Jesus Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene after His Resurrection. | Matthew Reier

A series of 15 videos featuring each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will testify of the many ways the Savior blesses the lives of Heavenly Father’s children.

The first two videos, published on Monday, March 18, were followed by daily videos which will continue until Easter Sunday on March 31.

4. ‘Expect miracles and joy’ by focusing on Christ, says President Johnson at MTC

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to missionaries in an evening devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday March 19, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Speaking to training missionaries in a Tuesday, March 19, devotional, President Johnson said, “Sisters and elders, do you see with your spiritual eyes and hear with your spiritual ears the difference a focus on the Savior can make in your life and the lives of your friends?”

In the evening devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, President Johnson testified that joy comes by focusing on and choosing Jesus Christ.

5. President Freeman, Sister Dennis see future leaders of the Church in Eurasia

Sister J. Anette Dennis, center left, and President Emily Belle Freeman, center right, pose with Primary children following a children’s devotional in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For 10 days, March 8-17, President Freeman and Sister Dennis participated in meetings as they visited and ministered in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan — all part of the Church’s Eurasia Area.

President Freeman said she felt like she was a witness to the gathering of Israel as she saw the Church in its early stages of growth in the region.

“We walked into one Church building, and lying on the table is the Book of Mormon in all the languages that they spoke over there,” she said. “To see them spread out on a table, that was my first inclination that the gathering is happening there.”

6. Church gives $1.36 billion to care for those in need during 2023, annual summary outlines

Farmers harvest rice in their fields at daybreak in Gbarnga, Liberia, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2024. With funding through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the World Food Programme provides improved rice seed, tools and training for planting, harvesting and preserving the rice for their families while excess rice is sold locally. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With a desire to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and live the two great commandments, the Church engaged in 4,119 humanitarian projects in 191 countries and territories in 2023 — with 6.2 million hours of volunteer work and $1.36 billion in expenditures. The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2023 Summary was released Thursday, March 21, on Caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

An introduction from the First Presidency said Church leaders are humbled to share the summary of the Church’s efforts to continue the sacred work of caring for those in need.

“As we seek to show our love for God, our hearts naturally turn toward the well-being of others,” wrote President Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “Christ Himself set the example of loving our neighbor as He healed the sick, fed the hungry, clothed the naked and cared for the vulnerable.”

7. Podcast episode 180: BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III on the spiritual and intellectual mission of the university

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III joins the Church News podcast to discuss the spiritual and intellectual mission of the university, located on the north shore of Oahu. | Screenshot from YouTube

In 1921, Church President David O. McKay met with Church members in an old chapel in Laie, Hawaii — where he witnessed many cultures worshipping together as one.

There on the north shore of Oahu, President McKay saw how people can be united by the gospel of Jesus Christ. In a campus devotional at BYU–Hawaii almost one year ago, BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III spoke of President McKay’s experience and of BYU–Hawaii today. The Church’s university in Laie continues to resemble that diverse group President McKay encountered more than a century ago, said President Kauwe. He joins an episode of the Church News podcast — taped on the BYU–Hawaii campus — to talk about the vision and future of BYU–Hawaii and of his service as the university’s president. This episode is the first of a two-part series.

8. Church publishes journals of two of the first young women to serve as full-time sister missionaries

Josephine Booth, left, and Eliza Chipman, right, with Scottish Latter-day Saint Lizzie Nelson standing in the middle, at the Hampton photo studio in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 7, 1900. The Church Historian’s Press published the diaries of Chipman and Booth, two of the first young women to serve as full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in March 2024.. | Church History Library

Entries recorded by sister missionaries Eliza Chipman and Josephine Booth — two of the first young women to serve as full-time missionaries for the Church, as well as images and other materials, have been published online, the Church Historian’s Press announced at a media event on Tuesday, March 19.

The journals, accessible for free at churchhistorianspress.org, feature the day-to-day missionary experiences of Booth and Chipman, who served in the United Kingdom from 1898 to 1901, and as companions in Scotland from 1899 to 1900. Along with the journals, the website features images, biographical information for many of the people mentioned in the journals, maps that show where they served and traveled, and other related sources.

9. Light in dark times: How tens of thousands of children were blessed as faith leaders came together in the New York metro area

Pastor Jared Stahler from St. Peter’s Church hands out turkeys in Queens, New York, on Dec. 19, 2023, as part of a large-scale interfaith Light the World initiative. | Cynthia Austin

As part of the 2023 Light the World initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worked with the interfaith community in the New York metro area to bring together diverse organizations to collaborate on projects to bless children in need and their families during the Christmas season.

They identified 66 meaningful projects involving 65 organizations and faiths — Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, Baptist, Methodist, African Methodist Episcopal, Adventist, Lutheran, Episcopal, United Church of Christ, and others.