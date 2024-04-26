Download this updated April 2024 chart of general authorities and general officers

Members sustain the leadership of the Church as thousands gather in the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in the April 2024 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download in English below. The chart in Spanish and Portuguese will be added when those are available.

During the Saturday morning session of the Church’s 194th Annual General Conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the calls of 11 new General Authority Seventies, including changes to the Presidency of the Seventy, and a new Sunday School general presidency.

The new Sunday School leaders will start their service on Aug. 1. Some of the changes to the Presidency of the Seventy are effective immediately, while others will go into effect on Aug. 1.

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace and his counselors, Brother Milton Camargo and Brother Jan E. Newman, were sustained in April 2019, and their release was announced on Saturday, April 6, with an acknowledgement of appreciation. They complete their service as the Sunday School general presidency on July 31.

Elder Paul V. Johnson, currently serving in the Presidency of the Seventy, was called as the new Sunday School general president, with counselors Chad H Webb and Gabriel W. Reid.

During the Thursday, April 4, leadership session, 64 Area Seventies were sustained and 52 identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

Also, eight General Authority Seventies will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1: Elder Ian S. Ardern, Elder Shayne M. Bowen, Elder Paul V. Johnson, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, Elder Brent H. Nielson, Elder Adrián Ochoa, Elder Gary B. Sabin and Elder Evan A. Schmutz.

