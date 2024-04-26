Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares a response to the question: "How can I find peace in my life?" during a Instagram Live shared on Facebook on April 23, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared posts on finding peace, ministering, temples and the Book of Mormon.

In a recent Instagram Live, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles responded to the question “How can I find peace in my life?” He pointed to three things Jesus Christ listed in Doctrine and Covenants 19:23 that will lead one to feel peace in Him: learn of Him; study, ponder and pray about His teachings; and walk in the meekness of His Spirit by living what He taught.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared how she has witnessed the Lord bless “the one” through her ministering efforts, most recently in Suriname.

“Our Heavenly Father and our Savior truly desire to manifest Their love for us in personal ways, ways that we know and recognize that it is Them,” Sister Yee said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that he is grateful for the words spoken at the April 2024 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson. Elder Cook promised members that their faith in the Savior will increase and they will receive divine guidance as they study the words of the living Prophet.

In a post on Young Women Worldwide, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women presidency, called the Book of Mormon “a gift from God” and encouraged young women to read it and “soak in the light” from within.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about his experience accompanying President Nelson as he rededicated the Manti Utah Temple. He noted the sacrifices the original builders, like his great-grandfather Andrew, made and its consecration by faithful members keeping their covenants since its first dedication.

“May each of you who have made covenants in the house of the Lord live true to them,” Elder Rasband said. “And may we invite all to learn of God’s plan for them, enter into His holy houses and live in accordance with God’s ways.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, invited young women to participate in Global Youth Service Day, April 26-28. She suggested doing simple things such as cheering up a sad friend or using the JustServe App to find specific projects in their areas.

“I truly believe that when we serve others, we are serving God,” Sister Spannaus said.

The Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning — announced the launch of Primary Worldwide, a social media account for Primary leaders to connect and share ideas for activities and learning.

“What a blessing it is to serve together with you in this sacred, noble and essential work,” President Porter said.

Sister Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a post about her visit to Papua New Guinea where she met Relief Society women who created early learning centers for children.

“I love that as these dear Relief Society sisters accepted the invitation to offer relief within their own communities,” Sister Wright said, adding that “the Holy Ghost guided their efforts to the rising generation.”

Adding on to the story he shared in his April 2024 general conference address about how he gained a testimony of the Book of Mormon, Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace explained the change he noticed in the youth of his ward when they read the Book of Mormon themselves.

As a bishop, he began taking note of all the youth in his ward and whether they had read the Book of Mormon. He noted how each one that read it “moved to another level spiritually,” making him less worried about them because they made better decisions.