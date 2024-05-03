Learn about the new president and matron of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Fernando Daniel Ortega and Irma Elvira Endstorfer Ortega, Garín Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Escobar Stake, called as president and matron of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, succeeding President Horacio D. Madariaga and Sister Ada Edith Madariaga. President Ortega is a patriarch and temple sealer, and a former Area Seventy, temple presidency counselor, Nicaragua Managua Mission president, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Mendoza, Argentina, to Jose Rufino Ortega and Mercedes Bonilla de Ortega.

Sister Ortega is a temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron, mission president companion, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Mendoza, Argentina, to Walter Franz Endstorfer and Elsa Endstorfer.