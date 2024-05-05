Sister Kristin M. Yee was sustained April 2, 2022, as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and began her service on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1981, in Sacramento, California, and later moved to Idaho and Utah.
She worked as a texture and concept artist and a senior producer at Disney Interactive Studios for 13 years before becoming the manager/producer of the Church’s animation team.
Before her call to the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Yee served as a member of the Primary general advisory council, stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society counselor and secretary, ward Young Women president and adviser, Gospel Doctrine instructor, ward missionary and temple ordinance worker in the Salt Lake and Bountiful Utah temples.
In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Yee over the past year.
1. Covenant rest
“Rest comes when we know that God knows us and loves us. His rest comes when we find joy in bringing the Savior’s relief to others and let others bring His relief to us. … Rest comes when we remember and reflect upon the beautiful blessings God mercifully grants us each day.”
– BYU Women’s Conference, May 1, 2024
2. Family history and temple work
“When we engage in the gathering of Israel, we bring the Savior’s RELIEF in one of the most loving and eternally significant ways. The gathering of Israel is not just a logistical exercise. It is gathering all of God’s family, including you and me, into the covenant blessings He desires for us, the blessings of a covenant relationship.”
– This week on social, March 15, 2024
3. Partnership with God
“We are never alone. We do not need to navigate the challenges, the uncertainties and the weaknesses of life alone. He will be beside us; this is our covenant promise and blessing.”
– Relief Society Worldwide gathering, March 17, 2024
4. #BecauseofHim
“Because of Him, I can be redeemed. I can change. If I repent and turn to Him, that He will help me, that He will purify my heart, that I can become more as He is.”
– This week on social, March 29, 2024
5. Covenant relationships with Jesus Christ
“Our Heavenly Father and Savior want to give you an abundance of blessings, a personal well of living water through your covenants.”
– BYU devotional, Oct. 24, 2023
6. Talents
“But I’ve learned that we when use our talents to bring happiness to others, the Savior helps us to grow our talents. Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ love you, and They will help you to use your talents to bless others as you keep practicing and listening to the prompting of the Holy Ghost.”
– Instagram reel, Oct. 8, 2023
7. Journey of faith
“[The guidance of the Holy Ghost] led me to be able to make bigger, I think I would say more difficult, decisions, perhaps, in faith.”
– Church News video, July 27, 2023
8. Running for Christ
“Your pace and progress is between you and the Lord. And I think He’s not so much concerned about your placement in comparison to the person ahead of you or behind you. Rather, I think He’s focused on helping you to keep going wherever you are in your personal journey back home to Him. So find and enjoy the pace that works for you, and let Heavenly Father and the Savior strengthen and enlighten your steps!”
– Facebook post, Aug. 18, 2023
9. Loving God more
“The more we understand God’s ways, the more we will love Him.”
– Nauvoo Relief Society devotional, Oct. 19, 2023