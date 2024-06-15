Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes a heart sign to attendees after a devotional for stake members in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Elder David A. Bednar was born on June 15, 1952, in Oakland, California, and has served as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since Oct. 7, 2004.

He served as a young full-time missionary in Southern Germany, and after entering Brigham Young University he met a young woman while playing flag football for home evening. He and Susan Robinson were married March 20, 1975, in the Salt Lake Temple, and they are the parents of three sons.

Elder Bednar received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brigham Young University, and a doctorate in organizational behavior from Purdue University. He was a professor of business management at Texas Tech University and at the University of Arkansas and later served as the president of Brigham Young University–Idaho (formerly Ricks College) from 1997 to 2004.

In honor of his 72nd birthday today, here are nine quotes from Elder Bednar in the past year.

1. Reminded, renewed, reinvigorated in the house of the Lord

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a Corona California Stake conference in Corona, California, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Alan Gibby, for the Church News

“We do not go to the house of the Lord to escape. We go there to be reminded, to be renewed, to be reinvigorated, so we can take what we learn there and bring it into our homes.”

— Corona California Stake conference, June 9, 2024

2. The purpose of sacred time and holy places

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The principal purposes of sacred time and holy places are exactly the same: to repeatedly focus our attention upon our Heavenly Father and His plan, the Lord Jesus Christ and His Atonement, the edifying power of the Holy Ghost, and the promises associated with the sacred ordinances and covenants of the Savior’s restored gospel.”

— “Be Still and Know That I Am God,” April 2024 general conference

3. Being yoked with the Savior

In a video released on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Elder David A. Bednar speaks about being yoked to the Savior. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Savior is beckoning us to rely upon and pull together with Him, even though our best efforts are not equal to and cannot be compared with His.”

— Easter video series, March 26, 2024

4. The Holy Ghost guides, protects and inspires

Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar take questions from youth in Accra, Ghana, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The only filter we need is the Holy Ghost. If the Holy Ghost leaves you, you need to stop what you are doing. The Holy Ghost will guide you, protect you and inspire you.”

— Youth devotional in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 25, 2024

5. Engaged in God’s work

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, with his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, waves as they exit the Marriott Center after speaking during the weekly Brigham Young University devotional Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | Nate Edwards, BYU

“Importantly, as we learn about and become anxiously engaged in God’s holy work, then you and I ultimately become the works of His work. We become the results of God’s work as we strive with His help to fulfill our eternal destiny.”

— BYU devotional, Jan. 23, 2024

6. God ‘will bless you in remarkable ways’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a hand heart to the students after a devotional at the Ephraim Institute of Religion adjacent to Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“I am a witness that God the Eternal Father, through the merits, mercy and grace of His Beloved Son and His atoning sacrifice, and by the power of the Holy Ghost, will bless you in remarkable ways. I hope that begins tonight.”

— Devotional in Ephraim, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023

7. Pressing forward

Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talk prior to the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“They of the last wagon, all who are no less serviceable, and you who today are pressing forward in the path of your duty are the strength of the Savior’s restored Church.”

— “In the Path of Their Duty,” October 2023 general conference

8. Focus on the covenants and ordinances

Elder David A. Bednar of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet Sam and Mary Dunn outside the Bentonville Arkansas Temple on the day of its dedication — Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 — in Bentonville, Arkansas. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Understandably, the dedication of each new house of the Lord is a source of great joy and a reason to give thanks to God. But our primary focus should be on the covenants and ordinances that can change our hearts and deepen our devotion to the Savior and not simply on the location or beauty of the building.”

— Bentonville Arkansas Temple dedication, Sept. 17, 2023

9. Teach to build faith in Jesus Christ

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 23, 2023. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our work is quite straightforward. We are to help friends focus their faith on and in the Lord Jesus Christ, learn correct gospel principles for themselves and respond affirmatively to invitations to act.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 23, 2023