President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted on Instagram about the recently released “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Russell M. Nelson,” on Aug. 1, 2024.

This week on social media, Church leaders share testimonies of President Nelson’s words, recount stories of his example and accept his invitations.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor of the First Presidency, posted about the recently released “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Russell M. Nelson,” which can be found in the Gospel Library app. He testified that his dear friend President Nelson “doesn’t just teach these truths; he truly believes and lives them. Like him, let us find peace in our challenges by turning to our Savior Jesus Christ.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor of the First Presidency, also posted about the newly published “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Russell M. Nelson.” He shared his favorite quotes from President Nelson, and encouraged members to follow the Prophet’s “example as we seek to increase our faith in the Savior that we may all overcome the mountains we face.”

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, shared her thoughts after following President Nelson’s invitation to study the dedicatory prayer of the Kirtland Temple. She testified that when she attends the temple with intent, she leaves “His holy house blessed with access to His power.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his family’s conversion story. It started with a simple invitation at the grocery store, and now Elder Uchtdorf can look back on “20 years since I was called to serve in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, 30 years since I was called to be a General Authority for the Church, and 75 years since I was baptized in this pool in Zwickau, Germany.”

Elder Uchtdorf also posted from Darmstadt, Germany, with the same piano referenced in his October 2008 general conference talk, “Lift Where You Stand.” Just like the principle of standing close and lifting where you stand can help a group lift a piano, “if we all stand close together in the place the Lord has appointed and lift where we stand, nothing can keep this divine work from moving upward and forward.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a #99plus1 story. After President Nelson met with 8,000 members in Sydney, Australia, the meeting closed with the hymn “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.” However, the projected lyrics became jumbled. Despite the crowd’s confusion, the chorister continued to lead. As soon as the meeting ended, President Nelson stood and found this woman.

“I don’t know the words President Nelson said, but from the look on her face, they were words of comfort and of peace, for she smiled back — a weight now lifted,” Sister Runia recalled. “Truly this man, a Prophet of God, left the 99 — or rather the 8,000 — to go after the 1.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a post to remind members how important agency is. “All accountable persons” have been commanded to repent and follow God’s laws. Moral agency is the vehicle for this growth, as without it, “we could not learn, progress or choose to be one with Christ. Because of moral agency, we are free to choose liberty and eternal life.”

President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president, posted a video with Colleen, who shared her conversion story. As a little girl, Colleen’s parents were not members but allowed her to go to Primary. An inspired Primary “teacher invited Colleen to come to her home every week … so she could get caught up with the other girls in the class.”

“Colleen was later baptized, married in the temple, and had children and grandchildren,” President Porter captioned. “Her Primary teacher made all the difference!”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a reminder to members that “Our Heavenly Father loves us profoundly and perfectly. … We need not hesitate to call upon God, even when we feel unworthy. We can rely on the mercy and merits of Jesus Christ to be heard.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a clip from her October 2023 general conference talk “Abide the Day in Christ.” She invites members “to simplify, focus our efforts, and be gatherers of the Light of Jesus Christ. We need more holy and revelatory experiences.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a post inviting members to consider the temple’s importance in these latter days. “The temple is literally the house of the Lord,” he testified. “I promise you as you come worthily and prayerfully to His holy house, you will be armed with His power, His name will be upon you, His angels will have charge over you, and you will grow up in the blessing of the Holy Ghost.”

Elder Andersen also posted a video encouraging missionaries to testify of Christ. “If you speak of Christ … then when you need him, He will testify of you in front of His father,” he taught one elder. “Is that not a great promise?”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared that July is a month dedicated to celebrating friendship in Argentina. She posted photos of friends “that have taught me the true love of Christ.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an excerpt from his April 2024 general conference talk, “Covenant Confidence Through Jesus Christ.” He reminds, “Those who gain genuine confidence in the covenants made in the house of the Lord through Jesus Christ possess one of the most powerful forces that we can access in this life.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a #99plus1 story. The night before her son was to receive his endowment in the temple, they remembered his pants needed alterations. Sister Browning immediately thought of her friend Lori, who could sew, and soon, the pants were fixed. “I’m a grateful beneficiary of the love of the Savior delivered to me through the ministering of friends who are quick [to] spread His love.”

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, posted a #99plus1 story. He shared that he often feels inadequate after giving a talk or lesson, but it means a lot when someone tells him they felt the Spirit while he spoke. “These subtle reminders help me to know that Heavenly Father fills in the gaps,” he wrote.