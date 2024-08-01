Sustained as the new Sunday School general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2024 — from left, President Paul V. Johnson, and his counselors, Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid.

New Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson began his service Aug. 1, along with his first counselor, Brother Chad H Webb, and second counselor, Brother Gabriel W. Reid.

President Johnson previously served as a General Authority Seventy and received emeritus status effective Aug. 1. Brother Reid was previously serving as president of the Australia Sydney Mission.

The new presidency was sustained during the Saturday morning session of the April 2024 general conference on April 6.

Former Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace and his counselors, Brother Milton Camargo and Brother Jan E. Newman, were released effective Aug. 1.

Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson and his wife, Sister Jill Johnson, pose for a photo at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Paul V. Johnson

President Johnson was born June 24, 1954, in Gainesville, Florida, to Vere Johnson and Winifred Amacher. Before he was a year old, his parents moved to Logan, Utah, where they raised him and his seven siblings.

He met his future wife, Jill Washburn, when he was recruited to play high school football in Monticello, Utah. They became friends while attending the same ward and seminary class, and she wrote to him while he served his mission in Norway.

They were married Aug. 18, 1976, in the Logan Utah Temple and have nine children and 43 grandchildren.

Elder Johnson’s education includes a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University in 1978 and a doctor of education degree from Utah State University in 1989.

His Church service includes bishop, stake presidency counselor, counselor in the Chile Area presidency and president of the Europe Area.

He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2005 and began serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy on Aug. 1, 2021.

Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristi Webb, pose for a portrait outside the Church Office Building at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brother Chad H Webb

Brother Webb was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on Dec. 18, 1964, to Larry George Webb and Paige Webb. He grew up in southeastern Idaho, and married Kristi Ann Bronson in the Logan Utah Temple on Aug. 4, 1990. They live in Layton, Utah, and have six children.

Brother Webb graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a master’s degree in educational leadership and foundations. He taught released-time seminary in Salt Lake City and institute in Virginia and Utah. He coordinated institute programs in Washington, D.C., and supervised training and selection of seminary teachers. He has served as administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion since 2008.

Brother Webb was released as Layton Utah Valley View Stake president shortly before his call to the Sunday School general presidency. He served as a full-time missionary in Veracruz, Mexico. Previous callings include bishop, high councilor and elders quorum president.

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and his wife, Sister Heather Lynn Reid, pose at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The two served as mission leaders of the Australia Sydney Mission from 2021 to 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brother Gabriel W. Reid

Brother Reid was born May 28, 1977, to Eugene and Tupu Reid and raised in the village of Leone in American Samoa. He played football for Brigham Young University from 1999 to 2002 and pursued a career in the National Football League from 2003 to 2006.

He married Heather Lynn Sasse in the Bountiful Utah Temple on June 24, 2000, and they are the parents of four children. Brother Reid graduated from BYU in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and owns a construction management company.

In addition to presiding over the Australia Sydney Mission, Brother Reid has served as a counselor in a stake presidency, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and full-time missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission (1996-1998).