Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a meeting with missionaries in Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in Logan, Utah. He has served as an Apostle since Oct. 6, 2007. He served as a young full-time missionary in the British Mission and married Mary Gaddie in the Logan Utah Temple on Nov. 30, 1962. They have three children.

A lawyer by profession, Elder Cook graduated from Utah State University in 1963 and Stanford Law School in 1966. He also worked in business as president and chief executive officer of California Healthcare System and vice chairman of Sutter Health System.

Elder Cook has served in the area presidency in the Philippines, as president of the Pacific Islands and North America Northwest areas and as executive director of the Missionary Department.

In honor of his 84th birthday today, here are nine quotes from Elder Cook in the past year.

1. Protecting religious freedom

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Logan Tabernacle’s rededication in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“Even though the early pioneers were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from the beginning our faith was determined to protect religious freedom for people of diverse faith as well as those of no faith. In this valley our faith — working with Catholics, Evangelicals, Jews, Muslims and other faiths — have striven to succor, be a sanctuary and respect people regardless of faith or no faith.”

— Logan Tabernacle rededication, Aug. 25, 2024

2. Missionaries are instruments in the hands of God

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares memories of serving with then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland as young missionaries in the British Mission at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Each missionary is an instrument in the hands of God. As they learn to tune their focus to the melody of the missionary purpose in all they do, their combined efforts become a powerful symphony — precisely timed and harmoniously orchestrated — in inviting and helping others to come unto Christ.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 20, 2024

3. The promise of peace

With the assistance of an interpreter, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional at the Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The reward of righteous living is peace in this life and eternal life in the world to come.”

— Devotional in Tarawa, Kiribati, May 23, 2024

4. Endure to the end

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Sydney Australia Fairfield Stake conference in Fairfield, New South Wales, Australia, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“To attain the blessings of the Savior’s Atonement, we must endure to the end. No one is saved by grace the moment we accept the Savior.”

— Remarks at Sydney Australia Fairfield Stake conference, May 19, 2024

5. ‘We are in control’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“On matters of principle, conduct, religious observance and righteous living, we are in control. Our faith in and worship of God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, is a choice that we make.”

— “Be One with Christ,” April 2024 general conference

6. A mission’s foundation of faith

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, wave to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

“A mission is not a saving ordinance, but for almost all who serve, it is a profound foundation of faith. Personal foundations, like many worthwhile pursuits, are usually built slowly — one layer, one experience, one challenge, one setback and one success at a time.”

— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, March 12, 2024

7. Accountability to God

With the Elizabeth “Big Ben” Tower in the background, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, leave their meeting at the Palace of Westminster and a discussion of religious freedom, in London, England, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Accountability to God for our relationships with each other is a powerful force for good and strongly supports democracy. Those who feel accountable to God also feel a responsibility to improve the lives of the less fortunate and to follow the laws of the land.”

— Address at Parliament in London, England, Dec. 6, 2023

8. Young adults in the Church

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. | Brigham Young University

“Young adults all across the Church are unified in their faith in Jesus Christ and share similar longings, aspirations and concerns. You are amazing and are such an important part of the future of this Church.”

— Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, Nov. 19, 2023

9. Finding personal peace

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 1, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I testify that peaceable followers of Christ will find personal peace in this life and a glorious heavenly reunion.”

— “Be Peaceable Followers of Christ,” October 2023 general conference