Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in Logan, Utah. He has served as an Apostle since Oct. 6, 2007. He served as a young full-time missionary in the British Mission and married Mary Gaddie in the Logan Utah Temple on Nov. 30, 1962. They have three children.
A lawyer by profession, Elder Cook graduated from Utah State University in 1963 and Stanford Law School in 1966. He also worked in business as president and chief executive officer of California Healthcare System and vice chairman of Sutter Health System.
Elder Cook has served in the area presidency in the Philippines, as president of the Pacific Islands and North America Northwest areas and as executive director of the Missionary Department.
In honor of his 84th birthday today, here are nine quotes from Elder Cook in the past year.
1. Protecting religious freedom
“Even though the early pioneers were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from the beginning our faith was determined to protect religious freedom for people of diverse faith as well as those of no faith. In this valley our faith — working with Catholics, Evangelicals, Jews, Muslims and other faiths — have striven to succor, be a sanctuary and respect people regardless of faith or no faith.”
— Logan Tabernacle rededication, Aug. 25, 2024
2. Missionaries are instruments in the hands of God
“Each missionary is an instrument in the hands of God. As they learn to tune their focus to the melody of the missionary purpose in all they do, their combined efforts become a powerful symphony — precisely timed and harmoniously orchestrated — in inviting and helping others to come unto Christ.”
— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 20, 2024
3. The promise of peace
“The reward of righteous living is peace in this life and eternal life in the world to come.”
— Devotional in Tarawa, Kiribati, May 23, 2024
4. Endure to the end
“To attain the blessings of the Savior’s Atonement, we must endure to the end. No one is saved by grace the moment we accept the Savior.”
— Remarks at Sydney Australia Fairfield Stake conference, May 19, 2024
5. ‘We are in control’
“On matters of principle, conduct, religious observance and righteous living, we are in control. Our faith in and worship of God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, is a choice that we make.”
— “Be One with Christ,” April 2024 general conference
6. A mission’s foundation of faith
“A mission is not a saving ordinance, but for almost all who serve, it is a profound foundation of faith. Personal foundations, like many worthwhile pursuits, are usually built slowly — one layer, one experience, one challenge, one setback and one success at a time.”
— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, March 12, 2024
7. Accountability to God
“Accountability to God for our relationships with each other is a powerful force for good and strongly supports democracy. Those who feel accountable to God also feel a responsibility to improve the lives of the less fortunate and to follow the laws of the land.”
— Address at Parliament in London, England, Dec. 6, 2023
8. Young adults in the Church
“Young adults all across the Church are unified in their faith in Jesus Christ and share similar longings, aspirations and concerns. You are amazing and are such an important part of the future of this Church.”
— Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, Nov. 19, 2023
9. Finding personal peace
“As an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I testify that peaceable followers of Christ will find personal peace in this life and a glorious heavenly reunion.”
— “Be Peaceable Followers of Christ,” October 2023 general conference