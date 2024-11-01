This week on social: Elder Stevenson ministers in Greece and commends missionaries there

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits with full-time missionaries in Greece in a video posted to social media Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

This week, several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted videos to their social media profiles, including President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, on avoiding contention and loving others; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles about the BYU–Pathway Worldwide program; and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles about his ministry in Greece.

Elder Stevenson ministered to missionaries in Greece and posted a video on Sunday, Oct. 27, highlighting the experience.

“Recently, in general conference, I described divinely appointed responsibilities of living, caring, inviting and uniting. Inviting others to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ if one of the most important charges that the Lord has given us,” he said in the video.

Elder Stevenson stated that in a world that draws further and further from Jesus Christ, it is important to see youth — especially young missionaries — helping to spread that word of God. He then praised the missionaries in Greece and the 72,000 other missionaries serving in all corners of the world.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted a photo Monday, Oct. 28, that highlighted the scripture John 13:34 and taught about charity and contention.

“How it would change personal relationships if followers of Christ would forgo harsh and hurtful words in all their communications. We need to love and do good to all,” President Oaks wrote.

In the post, President Oaks also discussed the principles Jesus Christ taught in 3 Nephi 11, that members of the Church should avoid contention. “In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful. Let us seek to be holy, like our Savior,” wrote President Oaks.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited all to prepare for the upcoming Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults on Sunday, Nov. 3, where he plans to follow up on his 2009 address “Things as They Really Are.”

“In our digital world today, seeing things as they really are can be a challenge. As we invite the Spirit to guide us in our use of digital media, the light that comes from authentic messages shared by disciples of Jesus Christ will shine ever brighter,” he wrote.

After participating in an event with BYU–Pathway Worldwide, Elder Christofferson shared his excitement when learning of the miraculous growth of the program and the success stories of students.

“I was recently intrigued to learn that more than 6,000 BYU–Pathway Worldwide students have found remote employment in roles at companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, and JP Morgan Chase,” he wrote. “Of these, 2,888 students in Africa have been connected to these remote jobs — allowing them to build up their own nations and communities while receiving competitive wages.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a video to her social media profiles, along with Primary Worldwide, on Monday, Oct. 28.

While in Newark, New Jersey, Sister Wright held a children’s devotional with over five stakes in attendance. The most miraculous part of the devotional, she explained, was that the Primary children led it. “The children had opportunities to conduct, lead the music, play musical instruments, pray, sing, draw, identify doctrine, and, most important, teach and testify to one another of Jesus Christ,” she wrote.

Sister Wright invited viewers to strive to identify individual talents that can help build up God’s kingdom on earth and foster opportunities for growth.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrated his 42nd wedding anniversary with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

“It has been a beautiful and marvelous journey together, and we are committed to continue to live by those sacred covenants, that bind in heaven what is bound on earth,” he wrote.

Elder Soares shared the love he has for his wife: “I love my wife dearly, and she has been everything to my family and to me. She is inspiring, loving, devoted, and has brought our family close to Christ through her Christlike example. I love her very much!”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, commended and praised Mark L. Pace, a former Sunday School general president, in a post on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

“I am excited about working with the new Sunday School presidency, and I’m very grateful for the recently released presidency. They did a wonderful job, and I was able to learn a lot from them,” Brother Wilcox wrote.