Elder Renlund tells Latter-day Saints in Africa to walk with Jesus, prepare to live temple covenants

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a child and her mother after a stake conference for the Nairobi Kenya East Stake in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

In a 10-day ministry of several African countries, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of Jesus Christ and the joy that comes when walking with the Savior.

Elder Renlund’s ministry included visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia and Kenya. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of Seventy; and Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric. Elder Renlund previously served as a General Authority Seventy in the Africa Southeast Area presidency from 2009 to 2014, including the last three years as president.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Elder Renlund met with the prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Her Excellency Mrs. Judith Suminwa Tuluka, on Monday, Oct. 28. They discussed opportunities to collaborate in health, education and humanitarian emergencies, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Ruth Renlund greet Her Excellency Mrs. Judith Suminwa Tuluka, prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There are over 115,000 Latter-day Saints in nearly 290 congregations in the DR Congo.

Her Excellency said she appreciates the presence of the Church in the country, and Elder Renlund reassured her that the Church will always provide its support to bless the country’s development.

The day before this meeting, Elder Renlund spoke in a multistake conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. So many people came to the conference that two overflow tents had to be set up outside.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a meeting in Kinsasha, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Renlund said he was there to bear witnesses of Jesus Christ and invited those in attendance to strengthen their personal relationship with the Savior.

“If you walk with Christ, you will find joy in your life,” he said.

He also expressed his love in a special blessing for the people.

“You are remarkable in every way,” he told the congregation.

He also spoke at a devotional of over 1,000 young single adults and at a special meeting for leaders from French-speaking countries in the Africa Central Area while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Republic of Congo

Just across the Congo River, in the Republic of Congo, Elder Renlund dedicated a newly opened Global Education Center in Brazzaville on Wednesday, Oct. 30. This new facility will provide a place for BYU–Pathway Worldwide students in the country to access classrooms, computers and high-speed internet, explained the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

“The education available at the World Education Center will prepare students to go forth and serve the world as disciples of Jesus Christ,” Elder Renlund testified.

The Renlunds spoke at a mission conference of the Congo Brazzaville Mission and in a devotional with young single adults.

Missionaries of the Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission pose for a photo with Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first baptisms in the Republic of Congo took place in June 1991. The government officially recognized the Church that October. Now nearly 13,000 members of the Church live in the Republic of Congo, comprising 36 congregations.

Ethiopia

The Renlunds met with the Ethiopian Ministry of Peace and the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, and Elder Renlund called upon God to bless the country with peace and the people of Ethiopia with prosperity.

They spoke at a devotional for members in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, inviting them to read the Book of Mormon daily, have a current temple recommend, work toward the next covenants they will make and not to take offense from others.

Sister Rebecca Cowley, companion of mission President Oliva Cowley, said the missionaries worked hard to bring friends to hear the words of the Apostle.

“Elder and Sister Renlund brought a powerful Spirit into the meeting,” she said. “We know he is called of God, and we felt so blessed that he could visit with us here in Ethiopia, even where the Church is in its infancy. It is wonderful to know we are remembered and numbered among His sheep.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Ruth Renlund greet missionaries of the Republlic of Congo Brazzaville Mission in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tekaw Albene Azaze has been a member for less than four years and traveled from Arba Minch, where there is not yet a ward or branch established, to hear Elder Renlund speak.

“I really learned a lot of spiritual things from Elder Renlund — to have a strong faith in Christ and to always trust in Him,” Azaze said.

Another missionary, Sister Nokuthaba Moyo from the Nkulumane Zimbabwe Stake, said she felt the Savior’s love for her as Elder Renlund shook her hand and spoke a few words in her native language of Ndebele.

“I felt the love of my Savior through His special witness,” she said. “I’m very thankful to our Heavenly Father for this sacred experience.”

Kenya

On the last day of their ministry, Elder Renlund, Elder Teixeria and Bishop Budge held a five-hour instruction meeting with Area Seventies, mission presidents and stake and district presidents of Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Rwanda.

At a stake conference for the Nairobi Kenya East Stake, Sister Renlund encouraged members to become disciples of Jesus Christ and told them that every honest seeker of Jesus will find Him in the temple.

Elder Dale G. Renlund speaks at the Nairobi Kenya East Stake Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“If you haven’t been to the temple yet, you can start right now to live the covenants you will make there,” she said.

Kenya Nairobi East Mission President David T. Onekawa said he was uplifted by Elder Renlund’s encouragement to become a disciple of Jesus Christ and join Him in His work.

Nearly 20,000 members of the Church live in Kenya. The Nairobi Kenya Temple, currently under construction, was announced April 2, 2017, by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Ruth Renlund greet members of the Church in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints