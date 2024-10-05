Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘This Is My Gospel — This Is My Church’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference. He spoke about the powerful combination and transformative benefits of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Church. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel stabilized nitroglycerin by combining it with a worthless substance called kieselguhr and shaped it into sticks of dynamite, which changed the world.

Just as the combination of nitroglycerin and kieselguhr made dynamite transformative and precious, the combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides powerful and transformative benefits for members.

“The gospel is perfect, but a divinely commissioned church is required to preach it, maintain its purity and administer its sacred ordinances with the Savior’s power and authority.”

As history has shown, without the Lord’s Church, humanity’s understanding of His gospel was likewise unstable — prone to doctrinal drift and subject to the influence of different religions, cultures and philosophies.

The Church enables access to God’s power because it is authorized by Him both to teach the doctrine of Christ and to offer the gospel’s saving and exalting ordinances. The covenantal access to His power and love is through His Church.

“I invite you to commit yourself more fully to the Savior, His gospel and His Church. As you do so, you will find that the combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church brings power into your life.”

Notable quotes

“Just as dynamite without nitroglycerin is unremarkable, the Savior’s Church is special only if it is built on His gospel. Without the Savior’s gospel and the authority to administer the ordinances thereof, the Church isn’t exceptional.”

“The Church is the instrument through which we learn the central role of Jesus Christ in Heavenly Father’s plan.”

“The combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church transforms our lives.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015.

He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Renlund is the son of Swedish immigrants, served a mission in Sweden from 1972 to 1974, speaks Swedish and considers the country his “other homeland.”

He met his wife, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, in his home ward in Salt Lake City. After mustering up the courage to ask her out, she said no. He was more successful when he tried again a few months later. They were married on June 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of one daughter.

What has Elder Renlund done recently?

