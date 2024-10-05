Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘This Is My Gospel — This Is My Church’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference. He spoke about the powerful combination and transformative benefits of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Church. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Renlund’s talk summary
Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel stabilized nitroglycerin by combining it with a worthless substance called kieselguhr and shaped it into sticks of dynamite, which changed the world.
Just as the combination of nitroglycerin and kieselguhr made dynamite transformative and precious, the combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides powerful and transformative benefits for members.
“The gospel is perfect, but a divinely commissioned church is required to preach it, maintain its purity and administer its sacred ordinances with the Savior’s power and authority.”
As history has shown, without the Lord’s Church, humanity’s understanding of His gospel was likewise unstable — prone to doctrinal drift and subject to the influence of different religions, cultures and philosophies.
The Church enables access to God’s power because it is authorized by Him both to teach the doctrine of Christ and to offer the gospel’s saving and exalting ordinances. The covenantal access to His power and love is through His Church.
“I invite you to commit yourself more fully to the Savior, His gospel and His Church. As you do so, you will find that the combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church brings power into your life.”
Notable quotes
“Just as dynamite without nitroglycerin is unremarkable, the Savior’s Church is special only if it is built on His gospel. Without the Savior’s gospel and the authority to administer the ordinances thereof, the Church isn’t exceptional.”
“The Church is the instrument through which we learn the central role of Jesus Christ in Heavenly Father’s plan.”
“The combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church transforms our lives.”
Who is Elder Renlund?
- Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015.
- He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.
- Elder Renlund is the son of Swedish immigrants, served a mission in Sweden from 1972 to 1974, speaks Swedish and considers the country his “other homeland.”
- He met his wife, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, in his home ward in Salt Lake City. After mustering up the courage to ask her out, she said no. He was more successful when he tried again a few months later. They were married on June 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of one daughter.
What has Elder Renlund done recently?
- During the April 2024 general conference, Elder Renlund invited listeners to implement the “powerful, virtuous cycle of the doctrine of Christ” in their lives.
- During his remarks at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June, Elder Renlund taught new mission leaders about love, trust and the integration of service missionaries into their missions.
- During the same month, Elder Renlund dedicated the Cobán Guatemala Temple.
- The first Religious Educators Conference took place in June. As the keynote speaker, Elder Renlund declared that “a teacher who has faith, and teaches faith, is critical in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, especially for the rising generation.”
- In August 2024, Elder and Sister Renlund visited Saints in Sweden for an annual conference for young single adults. Elder Renlund extended an invitation for the YSAs to continually increase their faith in three areas: God’s plan of salvation, Jesus Christ and His Atonement, and the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
- Elder Renlund was joined by Sister Renlund and their daughter, Ashley R. Renlund, to speak about the power of spiritual dynamite at the 2016 RootsTech Family Discovery Day.
Read more of Elder Renlund’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.