Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, talks with missionaries following the devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday April 9, 2024, in Provo, Utah

Sister Tamara W. Runia , first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was born March 2, 1961, in Concord, California, and grew up in Walnut Creek, California, with seven siblings. She was sustained as first counselor April 1, 2023, and began her service on Aug. 1, 2023 .

While studying broadcast journalism at Brigham Young University, she met Brother R. Scott Runia, a BYU basketball player. They married in the Oakland California Temple on May 23, 1981, later welcoming seven children into their family. While residing in Provo, Utah, Sister Runia dedicated many years in civic service.

Prior to her call to the Young Women general presidency, Sister Runia served in a variety of callings, including Australia Sydney Mission leader with her husband, a stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake scripture class instructor, Primary music leader and missionary preparation class teacher.

In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Runia over the past year.

1. ‘Am I looking in, or am I looking out?’

“When Heavenly Father presented His plan, Satan stepped forward, thinking only of himself. … So I ask myself, when I walk into a room, ‘Am I looking in, or am I looking out?’ Because I believe the adversary doesn’t care whether you’re thinking good or bad about yourself, as long as you are thinking about yourself.”

— Young Women Worldwide , Feb. 18, 2025

2. The life-changing impact of FSY

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, takes a photo with a counselor at an FSY conference at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 11, 2023. | Provided by Sister Tamara W. Runia

For the Strength of Youth conferences give young people the opportunity to “step away from a social mirror that they look at every day … [and see] themselves through a divine mirror, a godlike mirror that reflects back to them who they truly are.”

— Church News podcast , Jan. 7, 2025

3. ‘Christ the babe was born for you’

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“Tonight, I submit that we are all injured lambs in need of the Good Shepherd, who will cradle us in the arms of His love. Because to be mortal means we have things about us that feel broken, that need fixing.”

— First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional , Dec. 8, 2024

4. Divine worth

Sister Tamara W. Runia teaches Africa West Area youth about feeling God's love and recognizing their self-worth in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Sometimes we tie our worth to our obedience, and that is wrong. They are not the same. ... Your worth was given to you by God, and there’s nothing that you or anyone else can do to change it.”

— Youth devotional in Accra, Ghana , Nov. 19, 2024

5. Say the most important thing

“I invite you to text or tell the people you love and live with just how much you care about them. Let’s not wait another second to let them know how much they mean to us. Text them. Tell them. I promise you won’t regret it.”

— Young Women Worldwide , July 23, 2024

6. ‘To repent is to repair’

“Repentance is the work of constant corrections to repair not only our mistakes and missteps but also our relationship with God.”

— Young Women Worldwide , May 21, 2024

7. Create a vertical relationship with the Lord

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, presents a BYU Women's Conference session in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Provided by Runia family

“When we feel love from [the Lord], it causes us to have love for Him. Or in other words, it creates a vertical relationship with Him. ... The byproduct of this relationship — charity — is a desire to turn sideways, to look horizontally and share love with others; to love like Him. First we go up and then we go out.”

— BYU Women’s Conference session , May 2, 2024

8. The Lord cares

Sister Tamara W. Runia of the Young Women general presidency ministers within a family's home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Nov. 16, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“If we care about something, no matter how big or small, He cares too.

“That test you’re about to take.

“The sporting event you have this weekend.

“If your home life is not perfect or peaceful.”

If you’re feeling lonely, alone, without a friend.

If you’re not getting what you want OR not even getting what you need to make it through the day.

“The Lord always cares.

“So talk about it with Him. He hears you as if you are the only one speaking.”

— This Week on Social , April 5, 2024

9. Find rest because of Him

“Each night after we put on our pajamas and are about to climb into bed, there’s a moment of decision. You may be tired, discouraged, even wondering in faith: ‘Heavenly Father, are you really there?’ I’ve been there myself. Today, I invite you to push past those feelings and turn to your Father in Heaven and your Savior. … Kneel down. Tell God about your day. … As you return, report and repent, you can fall asleep and truly rest because of Him.”

— This Week on Social , March 8, 2024