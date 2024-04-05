This week on social: Preparing to receive personal revelation during conference

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shares a post on practicing acting on spiritual promptings on April 3, 2024.

In the week leading up the April 2024 general conference, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared various social media posts honoring recently passed individuals, expressing gratitude for interfaith partnerships and preparing to receive personal revelation during conference.

In a pre-conference message, Church President Russell M. Nelson celebrated the continued service of senior leaders of the Church, including himself, despite their advancing ages.

“I don’t have words to express how grateful I am for strong colleagues on whom I can lean in many ways as we strive to serve the Lord,” President Nelson said.

He added an invitation for all to view each session of conference and make note of the spiritual impressions they receive.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared some of the perspectives about the Holy Ghost that she has gained as she has practiced acting on good thoughts and feelings.

“As we choose to consistently practice recognizing revelation and then acting,” Sister Browning said, “we can identify characteristics of the Spirit.”

During an Instagram Live, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles answered the question, “How does one use the Atonement of Jesus Christ in their life?”

In his response, he said that “use” is not the right word, but rather one must become dependent on it as they strive to keep the commandments, understanding that all they can do will never be enough to pay the debt they owe and to transform into a saint.

“There is spiritual power that comes through the Savior’s Atonement into our individual lives that can fortify and strengthen us in truly miraculous ways,” Elder Bednar said.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared that no matter how big or small one’s concerns, the Savior cares.

“The Lord always cares. So talk about it with Him. He hears you as if you are the only one speaking,” Sister Runia said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video honoring the late U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman, who Elder Cook described as “honest and exemplary in his conduct.” Elder Cook praised Sen. Lieberman’s defense of religious freedom, a cause that united the two in friendship.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter reflected on the recent passing of Sister Ardeth Kapp, former Young Women general president. She recounted the youthful joy she exhibited despite her advanced age, attending temple sessions every Friday.

After talking with Sister Kapp in the temple one evening, President Porter had a thought that she had just been shown “that ‘endure to the end’ could look like ‘enjoy to the end!’”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that during his recent visit to Europe, he noted the sincere appreciation for the humanitarian efforts conducted by the Church with its partners from other faiths.

“How grateful we are to be able to connect with friends and believers around the globe who seek to build on common beliefs — as we all seek to recognize the good each group can bring to efforts to relieve suffering and support one another as fellow children of a loving Heavenly Father,” said Elder Christofferson.

Related Story Elder Christofferson ministers in 6 European countries in 12 days

In collaboration with the Book of Mormon official account, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared how the Prophet Jacob in the Book of Mormon repeatedly refers to Jesus Christ as the Holy One of Israel and how He personifies virtue.

Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, plugged the March issue of For the Strength of Youth magazine, which focuses on Jesus Christ. The issue includes a pocket-sized version of the new edition of “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.” He said the new edition of the guide is a “clear demonstration” of the First Presidency’s confidence in the youth’s ability to study out the truths that will help them make righteous decisions.