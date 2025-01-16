Worldwide devotional to commemorate Relief Society purpose and founding

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, to be broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

All women and young women turning 18 in 2025 are invited to participate in a worldwide devotional and testimony meeting on Sunday, March 16, to commemorate the founding and purpose of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak during the event, and the members of the Relief Society general presidency will deliver messages from the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, where the Relief Society was organized on March 17, 1842.

In a social media video filmed at the Red Brick Store, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, with her counselors Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee on either side, said she was looking forward to sharing her experiences from the location during the upcoming devotional.

“You’ll hear us teach and testify about the blessings of forming a covenant relationship with God,” President Johnson said. “We’ll have the opportunity and privilege to hear from a prophet, seer and revelator, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve. And you will have an opportunity to testify about Jesus Christ. We look forward to being with you.”

The 40-minute devotional will be streamed on March 16 at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. Stake or ward Relief Societies are encouraged to gather on a local level that evening to view the messages and bear testimonies together afterward.

If constraints make gathering at that time difficult, Relief Societies may gather in person at another time, explained a notice about the event on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Leaders are also encouraged to stream the devotional and testimony meeting to those who cannot attend in person.

Relief Society sisters can connect globally through social media with the hashtag #JesusChristIsRelief.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to women in Laie, Hawaii, after recording his remarks for the Relief Society worldwide anniversary devotional to air on Sunday, March 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The recorded devotional will be available for download beginning Thursday, March 13, and can be viewed live or later on-demand at the ChurchofJesusChrist.org broadcast page and in Gospel Library. The video may also be streamed on demand from:

This year is the 183rd anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society, one of the world’s oldest and largest women’s service organizations.

During the 2024 Relief Society anniversary worldwide gathering, Church President Russell M. Nelson thanked women for their devotion to the Lord and their efforts to ennoble others.

“I marvel at your faith and sensitivity to things of the Spirit,” he said. “I am inspired by your diligence, dynamic leadership and your ability to see a need and meet it. ... The entire mission of the Lord’s Church is strengthened by you.”