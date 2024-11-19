Relief Society sisters in Milan, Italy, have gathered donated clothing and other items to share with those in need. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson learns about the project at a Church meetinghouse in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

At the request of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Relief Society organization is leading the effort in the Church’s global initiative for women and children.

In a May 2024 Church News video titled, “Jesus Christ is Relief,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, together with her two counselors Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, spoke on offering relief to a global community.

“I know there are many mothers with young children who feel like they are not doing anything because they’re not able to go out and serve in the community and go out and do these humanitarian projects, but what they don’t realize is that they are serving,” said Sister Dennis in the video. “They are taking the Lord’s work forward by serving those children and their families and it is one of the hardest things that anyone could do.”

Since the announcement of the new global initiative, Relief Society sisters across the world are serving and influencing others in their own spheres of influence.

As one part of the initiative, members are focusing their efforts on serving children under 5 years of age, helping them receive essential nutrition, immunizations, maternal care and education.

Related Story Episode 194: The Relief Society general presidency on the blessings of the global initiative for women and children

In June, the Relief Society general presidency released 25 ways for women to participate in the global initiative in ways large and small. Since then, women around the globe have shared their stories of success in the global initiative, posting their stories with the #25ways hashtag.

Food banks in Illinois, USA

Marilee Johnson, stake Relief Society president in the Champaign Illinois Stake, was the driving force behind organizing a one-day, three-shift service project at the Eastern Illinois Food Bank earlier this year.

”We were able to do the following: 4,500 cans labeled, 400 boxes filled for family distribution this week, 16,000 pounds of potatoes bagged, 6,000 red produce bags made,” reported Johnson. “They were really blown away with our capabilities. The food bank serves a large number of non-profits, food pantries and soup kitchens in this area of Illinois. And nearly 250 people came together to make a difference that day.”

Donation centers in Milan, Italy

Relief Society sisters in Milan, Italy, organized a donation center in their local ward building to provide immigrants with clothing and household goods. Sisters donated gently used goods, organized cleaning donations and helped welcome visitors.

“From the little things became the great things. And we can bless the people inside and outside of the Church. It’s the gospel in action,” said Monica Vismara, a local Church member.

Relief Society sisters wash and press the donated clothing and other items for distribution to families. Vismara said many of those receiving support come from South America. Women needing assistance receive the donated items at no cost.

Helping children with homework in local spheres

Some of the most meaningful service is done within the four walls of one’s home. The Relief Society Worldwide and Caring Instagram accounts recently posted about Ramona Beck, who participates in the global initiative by serving children in the home — by helping them with homework.

Beck has four children, and they spend 10-15 minutes a day completing workbooks as well as 20 additional minutes of reading.

“This has been monumental in their confidence for learning and in their achievements for school,” said Beck.

Bringing clean water to Denko and Sanko, Mali

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worked together with the Mali Wellness Foundation to bring clean water access to communities in Mali, located in West Africa.

Volunteers worked together to drill a borehole, build a water storage tower, build spigots and hand sinks, install irrigation for a community garden and teach school children about proper hygiene.

“Well, this village is very special and will always be very special to my heart! I remember showing up late that night and these three little girls were helping us unload all our stuff,” said Gracie Herbst, a volunteer in the project. “I instantly fell in love with them; the next morning they were waiting on the outside of my tent.

“These girls were the daughters of a single mom raising her kids alone. The entire family was so excited to be getting clean water and were around helping us the entire time we were there.”

These efforts will affect the lives of over 8,000 people for years to come.

The Caring Instagram account listed ways that people can be involved in similar efforts in their own spheres, such as organize or join community cleanup efforts, supporting local farmers or organizing a neighborhood recycling drive.