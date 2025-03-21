This week on social: First Presidency testifies of the ‘most glorious event in history’

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified of the reality of Christ's Atonement and Resurrection as a source of hope and determination on social media March 20, 2025.

This week on social media, members of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testified to friends and Latter-day Saints about Christ’s “greater love,” as shown through His suffering in Gethsemane, death on the cross at Calvary and literal Resurrection.

Also, President Jeffrey R. Holland , acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke directly to the youth, testifying of “God’s very truth” and the importance of temple worship.

See what other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on social media this week.

“When we talk of the greater love of Jesus Christ for each of us, I testify that Jesus Christ’s Resurrection is the ultimate expression of that love,” wrote Church President Russell M. Nelson on social media March 16 , using the hashtag #GreaterLove .

President Nelson invited individuals to remember that, while the Atonement of Jesus Christ includes His suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane and His death on the cross at Calvary, it was at the Garden Tomb that His atoning work “was fully realized and His victory over sin and death became truly complete.”

He testified, “The Savior’s Resurrection was the ultimate triumph, the ultimate miracle, wrought of foreordination, indescribable agony and divine power from on high.”

Listing the “clear evidence of Jesus Christ’s literal Resurrection” found throughout the New Testament, President Dallin H. Oaks , first counselor in the First Presidency, affirmed “that Jesus Christ came forth out of the grave and lives today as a resurrected being” in a March 16 social media post .

“Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have,” President Oaks recounted the Savior saying to 10 of the apostles after His Resurrection, as recorded in Luke 24:39 .

Testified President Oaks: “The universal resurrection is certain, and it is literal. The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is truly the most glorious event in history.”

In a post on March 20 , President Henry B. Eyring , second counselor in the First Presidency, recognized that of “all the tests we face, none hurts more than the death of a loved one or the misery of sin.”

Fortunately, he continued, “our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, has provided a way for all of God’s children to be delivered from death and washed clean from the sorrows of sin.”

Through Christ’s Resurrection, President Eyring taught, all will rise in the Resurrection — regardless of their transgressions. And through Christ’s Atonement, all may be washed clean from sin and “gain peace in this life.”

“The gospel restored in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is God’s very truth,” President Holland bore testimony to the youth of the Church.

“I’m too old to walk away from a future meeting with my Savior and be pulling the wool over your eyes or trying to pretend. This is the truth,” he proclaimed in a video post March 19 .

President Holland told his “young friends” that being in the temple is one of the most important things they can be doing right now. “I want you to go, and I’ll go with you, and we’ll meet there, and we’ll have a great time and be fortified in our faith.”

The Relief Society general presidency shared a few highlights on the Relief Society Worldwide account on Wednesday, March 19, from their remarks at the Relief Society worldwide devotional that was broadcast from Nauvoo, Illinois, on March 16.

“It was here in Nauvoo that the sisters of the Relief Society prepared for the blessings of the house of the Lord,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson . “And it was here and in groves all around Nauvoo that they had the opportunity to hear directly from the Prophet Joseph Smith. … He instructed them in preparation for the blessings that would come as they participated in the ordinances of the house of the Lord.”

Speaking to young adults in a worldwide devotional Feb. 2 , Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles compared life to a painting composed of “very small specks of color on canvas.”

Elder Uchdorf posted a video clip of his remarks to social media Tuesday, March 18.

He said that close up, these dots appear unconnected and random, but viewed as a whole, they blend into colors and shapes, revealing a beautiful pattern. Likewise, “When you look at your life from the eternal perspective of the gospel of Jesus Christ, you begin to see how the dots connect to the grand design God has in mind for you.”

Sunday, March 16, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles witnessed to his friends and followers on social media that the “resurrected and living Christ” directs the affairs of His restored Church through His servants “who have been chosen to bear testimony of His name.”

In another social another post on March 20 , he expressed his gratitude for the “joyful home and marriage” he and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, have created in the last 50 years. Elder Bednar taught that marriage is an opportunity to “create the home and happiness you hope to have.” Elder and Sister Bednar shared this and other lessons with students in a BYU–Idaho devotional March 9 .

In a series of social media posts across the Young Women Worldwide, Young Men Worldwide and Strive to Be accounts, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund spoke to parents, leaders and the youth of the Church about tools to help the youth in their development and discipleship, including about mentoring and online resources. They also invited all youth in the United States and Canada to register for the 2025 For the Strength of Youth conferences.

“What does mentoring actually look like?” asked President Freeman in a social media post March 20 . President Freeman and President Lund answered this question together, turning to the example of mentorship from Philip in Acts 8:26-39 .

Through Philip’s example, they taught mentoring the youth involves following the Spirit, meeting them where they are at and sitting with them, preaching Jesus to them and leading them to build covenant relationships with God.

“No matter where you live, if you’ll live by three important gospel principles, you can be protected and protect your families,” posted Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on social media March 20 .

Elder Cook explained that these three principles guided his young family at a time when “there was much social unrest, like there is today,” and have stayed with him through the years.

The three principles he outlined were as follows:

“Build Zion in your hearts and in your homes” through prayer, family scripture study, and love and kindness in the home.

“Be an example,” a pillar and allow beliefs about the Savior to be “exemplified in who you are.”

Make the principles and covenants taught in the temple “your main objective in life.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia , first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, invited others to question whether the chatter and self-talk playing inside their head is “helpful or hurtful.”

“The things we say to ourselves matter,” she wrote on social media March 18 in a post on both her social pages and on Young Women Worldwide. “They have the power to humiliate or help, to hurt or heal.”

Sister Runia then encouraged others to imagine what Jesus Christ would say about them. “Listen for His voice and to His voice — the one that says good things — because He is your truest and finest heavenly friend.”

In celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on social media March 20 , thanking his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, for her “unending love, her unmatched faith” in the Savior and her life of service to him and their family.

“I love her beyond words and am so grateful the Lord would allow me to spend eternity with one of His most precious angels,” he said. “Being married to a righteous companion of faith is a priceless treasure.”

Also, on March 18, Elder Andersen posted a video clip of a conversation he had during RootsTech 2025 with Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson from The Piano Guys. As they talked, Schmidt and Nelson shared why they openly express their faith in Jesus Christ through their platform.

“You are doing something extraordinary,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a March 16 post directed to the women of the Church.

Elder Renlund spoke to Latter-day Saint women around the world in the Relief Society worldwide devotional that same evening and said it was a “delight” to be a part of the broadcast.

“Your efforts to serve God’s children through Relief Society are vital,” he continued. “You have God’s power in your lives to help you be good and do good. He is counting on you.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning , second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared three questions in a Monday, March 17, social media post to help individuals as they “pursue divine guidance.”

“As you commit yourself to prepare to receive more of His counsel into your life and allow Him to prevail, He will instruct you in all the things you should do,” Sister Browning testified. “God’s process of instruction is in line upon line, precept upon precept, and for those who hearken unto His precepts, they will be given more.”

On March 16 , Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared he recently had the “incredible blessing” to perform the sealing of the granddaughter of one of the missionaries who introduced the gospel to his parents 60 years ago.

He wrote: “A profound feeling of gratitude and joy filled my heart as I reflected on how the gospel of Jesus Christ transformed my parents’ lives and the meaningful impact it had on me and future generations of our family.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded others that “small acts of kindness and service” do accumulate into a life filled with love for Heavenly Father, devotion to the Savior and true joy.

“Please think about this,” Elder Kearon pleaded. “Please pray about this and how you can apply this simple invitation every day to bless you as you bless others.”

A clip of Elder Kearon’s message, originally delivered to students at Brigham Young University , was posted his social accounts on March 19 .

Wednesday, March 19, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus , second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted to social media the words of President Nelson given at general conference in April 2024.

“Nothing will help you more to hold fast to the iron rod than worshipping in the temple as regularly as your circumstances permit,” Sister Muñoz quoted President Nelson. “Nothing will bolster your testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Atonement or help you understand God’s magnificent plan more.”

“Heavenly Father trusts you to make decisions,” Brother Michael T. Nelson told the youth in a post on March 18 on the Young Men Worldwide account.

Through a short video message, Brother Nelson shared his witness of the “ For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices ” as a “great resource” the Prophet and Apostles have created for them.

“This is not a list of rules,” he said. “As you strive to live the covenants that you’ve made as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Holy Ghost will be with you as a companion to help you in all of your decisions.”