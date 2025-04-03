Watch the April 2025 edition of the World Report

President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pause for a photo prior to dedicating the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

What has happened in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since October 2024 general conference?

The latest edition of the World Report — a biannual video compilation of news from the Church — was published Wednesday, April 2, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on YouTube ahead of April 2025 general conference.

Highlights of the April 2025 edition include President Russell M. Nelson dedicating the 200th house of the Lord, and the ministries and travels of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders and officers in the past six months.

Temple news is outlined, including Salt Lake Temple renovation updates and its upcoming open house.

Humanitarian work and disaster relief are highlighted, including the Church’s annual Caring for Those in Need Summary and the response after Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the eastern United States and after wildfires in California. The Church’s sustainability efforts to care for the Earth are also included.

See more about the new hymns, RootsTech 2025, the Tabernacle Choir’s “Songs of Hope” tour in Peru, the Light the World initiative and the Church’s Easter message — which focuses on the “greater love” of Jesus Christ.

The 44-minute long YouTube video is available on YouTube in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. Additional narrated editions are available in Cantonese, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Russian.

Find additional Church News coverage on several topics at the links below.

Leaders and Ministry

Living Faith

Temples

Missionary Work

“Come, Follow Me”

General Conference

Church History

Family History

Humanitarian Efforts

Service

Member profiles and announcements

Global news

Women

Children

Youth

Young Adults

Devotionals

Podcast

Videos

Church News Almanac