On April 5-6, millions of Latter-day Saints worldwide will watch or listen to 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ. All individuals, families and friends are invited to participate in each of the five sessions.
“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord,” states a March 6 First Presidency letter signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given.”
The April 2025 general conference will originate from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and be broadcast worldwide. Here is information about the schedule, in-person attendance and ways to watch, listen or follow the conference online.
Schedule for April 2025 general conference
There will be three sessions on Saturday, April 6, and two on Sunday, April 7.
- Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.
- Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.
- Saturday evening session, 6 p.m. MDT.
- Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.
- Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.
All five sessions, including the Saturday evening session, are for general audiences.
General conference in-person attendance
Those who reside in the United States or Canada should ask their local stake leaders about acquiring session tickets at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, according to an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Stake leaders can find instructions for accessing and distributing tickets using this guide.
Those who live outside the United States and Canada should ask their stake or district presidents to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.
Those wishing to obtain standby seating can line up outside the Salt Lake Tabernacle beginning 90 minutes prior to the desired session. See Temple Square Event Guidelines for more information and restrictions.
Ways to watch, listen to April 2025 general conference
There are a variety of ways to watch or listen to April 2025 general conference live. A full list is available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org:
- ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts: Sessions will be streamed live in more than 70 languages.
- General Conference YouTube channel: Sessions will be streamed live in more than 12 languages.
- Gospel Stream is available on Apple’s App Store, Apple TV, Google Play, Google TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Devices (tablets and TVs) in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.
- Gospel Library app: Sessions will be streamed live in more than 14 languages.
- KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL.com or the KSL app: Sessions will be streamed live in English.
- BYUtv.org, BYUtv app, BYUradio.org, Classical 89 and SiriusXM channel 143: All sessions will be streamed live in English.
- Amazon Alexa devices and Google Assistant devices: Sessions will be streamed live in English through the Gospel Voice skill.
- Bonneville International: Find a cable, broadcast TV or local radio station in your area.
- TuneIn: Search for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal De Los Santos.” All sessions are streamed live in English and Spanish.
Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.
Follow general conference online
The Church News will provide coverage of all sessions in English, Spanish and Portuguese, including news, talk summaries, photo galleries and the livestreams provided by the Church. Find coverage on TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app.
Follow the conference on social media with #GeneralConference.
After general conference
Following the conference, full messages from April 2025 general conference will be published in the Church’s Gospel Library, Gospel Library app, Gospel Media on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in Church magazines.
What’s open on Temple Square
The renovation of the Salt Lake Temple continues, but visitors can now walk through the west side of Temple Square.
With the reopening of the southwest quadrant in February, the public can visit the Salt Lake Tabernacle and Assembly Hall as well as the FamilySearch Library and Church History Museum across West Temple Street. Landscaping in the area is still underway.
The renovated Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza reopened in January 2024.
The area around the Salt Lake Temple, the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and the Beehive House and Lion House remain under renovation, with limited access.
Learn more about what to expect when visiting Temple Square at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.