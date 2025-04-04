Menu
Leaders & Ministry

Download the March 2025 chart of general authorities and general officers

Printable chart includes the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, General Authority Seventies and general officers

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on the March 2025 chart of general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Part of the March 2025 chart of general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church News graphic
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

This updated chart of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Presidency of Seventy, General Authority Seventies, Presiding Bishopric and general presidencies of the Relief Society, Sunday School, Young Women, Young Men and Primary organizations.

The chart, which can be viewed or downloaded, includes changes from recent general conferences, including the Sunday School general presidency sustained in April 2024; 11 new General Authority Seventies sustained in April 2024; eight General Authority Seventies released and given emeritus last year; and the reorganized Presidency of the Seventy.

View or download the chart here.

