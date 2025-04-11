This week on social: Church leaders reflect on general conference, share ideas for Christ-centered Easter

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared on Facebook a family game about April 2025 general conference.

This week on social media, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a downloadable game to help families and individuals ponder the messages and lessons learned from April 2025 general conference.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared how she came to know that the Savior can make a person whole even as one waits to be healed. Other women leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared study tools and ideas to have a more Christ-centered Easter season.

Also, members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared excerpts and invitations from their latest general conference messages April 5-6. See what they said here.

“For the past several years, my daughter Kristen has prepared this game that centers on important messages from the most recent general conference,” Elder Andersen wrote in his April 11 social media post.

He explained that, having shared this game on Facebook several times before, many have come to look forward to receiving it. “It’s a wonderful way to reflect on the lessons learned from conference and to help each of us come closer to the Savior,” he continued.

In a video posted to her social media account April 5, President Johnson shared the process of “self-discovery” she underwent to uncover the truths she testified of in her latest general conference message.

“Frankly, my conference talk is really my own personal deliberation over a question I had,” she said. “And it was in the process of reviewing my scriptures, my own study, my prayer, my reflection on my people that I love who are suffering, that I came to the conclusion that we can be spiritually whole in Him, even while we wait for healing.”

President Johnson promised that “healing will come” by virtue of the Savior, and while it may not come until the resurrection, all can be made spiritually whole in Him.

“In our family, we begin anticipating Easter early,” wrote Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman on the Young Women Worldwide social media account Wednesday, April 9.

She explained that, through the years, she and her family have gathered traditions to help them remember “this sacred, holy day.”

“On a calendar, Easter takes up one day. One Sunday every year,” she said. “But in reality, it is a celebration that should take place every day of our lives. The sacrifice and Resurrection of our Lord merit more than just one sacred holiday a year.”

By sharing how she and her family celebrate Easter, President Freeman invited others to join them in commemorating Christ’s “gift of greater love.”

Together with President Susan H. Porter and Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency, Sister Amy A. Wright referenced her latest general conference remarks in a post made April 5, pointing families, teachers and leaders to resources that will support them in helping “children make and keep sacred covenants.”

Said Sister Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency: “In appendix A and B of the ’Come, Follow Me’ manual, we find conversation starters and lessons that will empower families and support teachers and leaders in their sacred stewardship to prepare children for a lifetime on God’s covenant path.”

Also, all three members of the Primary general presidency have made a series of posts on their personal profiles and the Primary Worldwide account where they have shared ideas for families to fill their Holy Week with Christ-centered activities for children.

Saturday, April 5, the Young Men general presidency made a post on the Young Men Worldwide account where it welcomed the new Young Men general presidency. The new presidency was sustained that day and will begin on Aug. 1.

“We are so excited to welcome the new Young Men presidency this upcoming August, President Timothy L. Farnes, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon,” the outgoing presidency wrote.