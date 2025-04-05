Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Personal Preparation To Meet the Savior’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. He spoke about following the Savior’s teachings to prepare for His Second Coming. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

There is no need to fear the Second Coming of Jesus Christ when one follows His teachings.

“These teachings are crucial because personal preparation to meet Him is central to life’s purpose”

In the parable of the ten virgins, Jesus Christ taught His disciples about how to prepare to meet Him without fear or anxiety. The five wise virgins received the truth, took the Holy Ghost for their guide and were not deceived.

“The essential lesson of this parable of the ten virgins is that we are wise when we accept the gospel, seek to have the Holy Ghost with us and avoid deception.”

One message of the Savior’s parable of the talents is that God expects one to magnify the abilities they have been given.

With the Savior’s parable of the sheep and goats, the distinguishing characteristic used by the shepherd to divide the two was whether they had served others and, by extension, served God.

Helping others and seeking God’s guidance to develop one’s unique abilities helps one prepare to meet the Savior.

“You will be ready to meet the Savior, and you can join President [Russell M.] Nelson in being joyfully optimistic.”

Notable quotes

“If we are wise, we receive the truth by accepting the gospel of Jesus Christ through priesthood ordinances and covenants.”

“Indeed, God will be disappointed if we do not rely upon the merits, mercy and grace of the Savior to magnify the God-given talents we have received.”

“Rely on those who love you and who love the Savior. Seek God’s guidance to develop your unique abilities and help others, even when it isn’t easy.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc., Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been a General Authority Seventy since 2009

He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Renlund is the son of Swedish immigrants, served a mission in Sweden from 1972 to 1974, speaks Swedish and considers the country his “other homeland.”

He met his wife, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, in his home ward in Salt Lake City. After mustering up the courage to ask her out, she said no. He was more successful when he tried again a few months later. They were married on June 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of one daughter.

