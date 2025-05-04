Learn about 29 reorganized stake presidencies around the world — from Australia to Arizona

A stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Queen Creek, Arizona, is shown on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Notices of reorganized stakes from around the world.

BOGOTÁ COLOMBIA TUNJUELITO STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Alejandro Vargas Buitrago, 40, Bogotá Colombia Temple recorder; succeeding Marco Aurelio Montenegro Santafé; wife, Maria Fernanda Torres Galeano. Counselors — John Heber Sanchez Guzman, 36, AJE Colombia national head of supplies and spare parts; wife, Vanesa Maria Pedraza Vargas de Sanchez. Jose Hernan Tautiva Ruiz, 54, IGAC administrative coordinator; wife, Alexandra Garcia Cañas de Tautiva.

BOUNTIFUL UTAH YSA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Troy Gregory Hanks, 59, Snowline Packaging sales executive; succeeding Todd Bartley Smith; wife, Rebecca Meservy Hanks. Counselors — Steven Blake Barnes, 52, 2nd Groove LLC owner; wife, Tara Wakefield Barnes. Bradley Dale Haslam, 48, Harvest Right vice president of sales; wife, Ericka Osborn Haslam.

CHANDLER ARIZONA SOUTH STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Robert Douglas Cardon, 44, Shield Companies CEO; succeeding Troy Burnett Hansen; wife, Sara Brems Cardon. Counselors — Michael Terry Tomlinson, 52, Eisai Pharmaceuticals senior area business leader and Intensity Coaching LLC owner and chief training officer; wife, Carrie Lynn Reinhart Tomlinson. Aaron Wheeler Hale, 47, Vertex Education founder; wife, Rebecca Magdalene Kimball Hale.

CLINTON UTAH STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — David Dolan Mortensen, 56, optometrist; succeeding Rick Glenn Braegger; wife, Stacey Ann Wanczyk Mortensen. Counselors — Mark Bonham Mitchell, 63, State of Utah director of election systems; wife, Nicole Spencer Mitchell. Richard Paul Taylor, 41, Riverdale City community services director; wife, Emilee Sue Coombs Taylor.

COVENTRY ENGLAND STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Simon Ross Gallacher, 34, Up Estates Ltd. director and partner; succeeding Jonathan David Maxwell; wife, Sariah Jane Maughan Gallacher. Counselors — Paul Thomas Hughes, 51, solicitor; wife, Honey Elizabeth Crew Hughes. Ross Nelson Martin, 41, Church Educational System coordinator; wife, Leanne Denise Megeney Martin.

KUMASI GHANA BANTAMA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Romeo Nyamekye Owusu, 48, Electricity Co. of Ghana fault supervisor; succeeding Samuel Appiah; wife, Sophia Appiah Owusu. Counselors — Frederick Apraku Koomson, 49, self-employed CEO; wife, Mariam Hassan Koomson. Stephen Ofosuhene Tabi, 51, DVLA Ghana senior technical engineer; wife, Ophelia Yeboah-Manu Tabi.

KUNA IDAHO STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Tayler Wayne Tibbitts, 38, attorney; succeeding Gregory Vaughn Hunter; wife, Kayla Noel Smith Tibbitts. Counselors — Christopher Ames Heindel, 58, marriage and family therapist; wife, Cherlynn Burkhardt Heindel. Bryce Robert Baker, 52, Creation Technologies Inc. director of program management; wife, Kathleen Beus Baker.

KYLE TEXAS STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Daniel Eugene German, 43, The Springs Events CEO; succeeding Barry Francis Pomeroy; wife, Michelle Kruzie German. Counselors — David Corliss Allen, 57, Ford Audio-Video Systems LLC president; wife, Lesley Ann Linder Allen. Adam Kirk Goodwin, 42, pediatric dentist; wife, Janie Lyndelle Crow Goodwin.

LAS CRUCES NEW MEXICO STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Bryce Bridge Heiner, 49, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; succeeding Kimberly Clayton Hakes; wife, Camille Coombs Heiner. Counselors — Thomas Jacob Kunz, 43, optometrist; wife, Jessica Anne Blake Kunz. Samuel Gilberto Hernandez, 42, Mesilla Valley Transportation accountant; wife, Katie Mae Daw Hernandez.

LAYTON UTAH WEST STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Daniel Paul Hedlund, 40, Seminaries and Institues of Religion seminary region director; succeeding Gary William Mangum; wife, Melanie Southwick Hedlund. Counselors — Steven Bryce Clinger, 48, The Boeing Co. program manager; wife, Sadie Shann Hansen Clinger. David Evan Simpson, 55, Boart Longyear enterprise IT architect; wife, Cindy Brown Simpson.

LINDA VISTA GUATEMALA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Pablo César López Martínez, 44, Central American Steel Corp. S.A. financial manager; succeeding Mauricio Ottoniel Lopez Mendoza; wife, Karol Mariela Acevedo de López. Counselors — Marvin Francisco Aceituno Sarceño, 46, Revista Vida y Éxito/Northern Media Group Northern Central America region account manager; wife, Linda Zuleika Palencia Laparra de Aceituno. Eddy Rodolfo Salazar Argueta, 32, Grove Guatemala manager; wife, Karla Lizeth Catalan Perez.

LOGAN UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Brian Ray Cox, 53, RR Donnelley IT vice president; succeeding Fred Delmar Essig; wife, Jennifer Horsley Cox. Counselors — Kent John Millecam, 54, Camp Chef vice president and owner; wife, Connie Jean Chambers Millecam. Matthew Paul Erickson, 53, therapist; wife, Rachel Ann Anderson Erickson.

MACEIÓ BRAZIL COLINA STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2025) President — Jackson Medino da Silva, 54, economist; succeeding Manoel Messias Alves Dos Santos; wife, Izaelva Medino Da Silva. Counselors — Jerônimo da Silva, 46, lawyer; wife, Edvânia Melo dos Santos da Silva. Cristiano Farias Santos, 40, Electronic Injection House administrative manager; wife, Lenice Ferreira de Lima Santos.

MANASSA COLORADO STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Cameron Wayne Barr, 40, Mountain West Insurance and Financial Services crop insurance agent; succeeding Douglas Kirk Jarvies; wife, Tiffany Brooke Young Barr. Counselors — Nathan Vernell Shawcroft, 42, Colorado Department of Transportation civil engineer and project manager; wife, Kathleen Jessica Dunn Shawcroft. Marlin James Reed, 48, Allpine Title self-employed; wife, Tomena Elise Hostetter Reed.

MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA NARRE WARREN STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Gary Gilbert, 52, Rowville Secondary College teacher; succeeding Riki Paul Tukukino; wife, Kristen Holly Sanders Gilbert. Counselors — David Brinley James Howe, 51, Dormakaba Australia team leader; wife, Moana O’Grady Howe. Moaseniatu Sioli, 45, EIZ technology solutions consultant; wife, Ma’ata Selu Sioli.

MESA ARIZONA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Justin Randall Miller, 39, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion preservice trainer in Arizona; succeeding Stuart Ryan Turley; wife, Amy Danielle Brandon Miller. Counselors — Siope Soakai Teumohenga, 51, Teumohenga Concrete Construction owner; wife, Mary Teuila Hingano Teumohenga. Brett William Cunningham, 50, CITTA Brokerage director of sales; wife, Rachel Jane Tucker Cunningham.

MESA ARIZONA CITRUS HEIGHTS STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — David Robert Perkinson, 57, PRI Graphics president; succeeding Darrell Clyde Sherman; wife, Suzanne Marsh Perkinson. Counselors — Karl Nathan Huish, 55, Bela Flor Communities CEO; wife, Darcey Ellen Marshall Huish. Seth Casper Henrie, 47, Morgan Stanley managing director of private wealth management; wife, Ashley Elizabeth Brunt Henrie.

MESA ARIZONA RED MOUNTAIN STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Bryson Mark Jones, 57, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary principal and instructor; succeeding Coltin Roy Hall; wife, Laura Marie Bowman Jones. Counselors — Mark Alan Boyd, 58, Practice Interactive Inc. business consultant and board member; wife, Ginger Lewis Boyd. Taft Earl Louis Smithson, 50, Arizona Gym Floors and Excite Disaster Restoration owner and CEO; wife, Nicole Palmer Smithson.

NAMPA IDAHO YSA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Adam Loren Cobb, 59, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Ryan Louis Butler; wife, Kristy Rae Hendricks Cobb. Counselors — Bruce Ellis Field, 59, Interior Systems Inc. chief estimator; wife, Marci Wasden Field. Benjamin Neil Decker, 54, Decker Plumbing owner; wife, Terri Lee Warner Decker.

NUKU‘ALOFA TONGA CAPITAL STAKE: (Dec. 8, 2024) President — Peauafi Tu’itavake, 58, Koluka Construction & Road Maintenance owner, Humanitarian Experience For Youth coordinator and Lily’s owner; succeeding Ian Claude Tu’ihalangingie; wife, Vaiolini Vealakepa Malu Tu’itavake. Counselors — ‘Anitelu To’imoana, 52, Prime Minister’s Office deputy secretary and director of digital transformation; wife, Supiesi Toakase Paongo To’imoana. Afu He Peau Fakatou, 40, Sugar Top Up Ice Cream Shop owner; wife, ‘Onita Lose Fineanganofo Fakatou.

PHOENIX ARIZONA THUNDERBIRD PARK STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Christopher Keith Dennis, 45, Capital One market credit executive; succeeding David Aaron Jackson; wife, Anna Marie Nelson Dennis. Counselors — Christopher Max Richardson, 53, Knight Transportation vice president of pricing; wife, Jennifer Wood Richardson. Charles Lon Skinner, 47, PetSmart senior director of merchandising; wife, Stephanie Rollins Skinner.

PLANO TEXAS STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Ronald Blain Smith, 56, City of Plano director of parks and recreation; succeeding Kevin Lee Beech; wife, Jennifer Rasmussen Smith. Counselors — Helaman Federico Aragon Villarreal, 45, American Airlines pilot; wife, Kristin Diane Hudson Aragon. Tamir Ganbat, 46, AT&T treasury analyst; wife, Sarah Mae Lunt Ganbat.

PROVO UTAH SHARON EAST STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Charles Kenneth Helquist, 52, Ansys Inc. enterprise account director; succeeding Kelly Glen Reeves; wife, Heather Louise Pocock Helquist. Counselors — James Derek LeCheminant, 52, Brigham Young University professor; wife, Katharine Anne Seay LeCheminant. Michael Dennis Sellers, 50, AAParker owner; wife, Rebekah Robinson Sellers.

REDMOND OREGON STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Todd Michael Sheldon, 53, Keplr Vision regional optometric director and Almost Family CEO and founder; succeeding Mitchell Don Wilcox; wife, Penny Lynn Wahlgren Sheldon. Counselors — Jason Wendle Asplund, 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, LeAnne Marie Watkins Asplund. Nyle Christopher Head, 52, Craftsman Homes by Design Inc. owner and president; wife, Emily Moran Harline Head.

SALT LAKE HUNTER STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Bryan Kevin Jorgensen, 43, Med One Capital vice president operations manager; succeeding Neal Edward Peterson; wife, Whitney White Jorgensen. Counselors — Todd Dean Parker, 58, Comcast Cable senior manager; wife, Glenna Bodily Parker. Cameron Scott Smith, 44, USANA Health Sciences director of localization and editing; wife, Miranda Yee Wah Yuen Smith.

SEOUL KOREA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Ha Tae Wan, 63, Seoul Ha Internal Medicine Clinic director; succeeding Kil Hwan Baek; wife, Bae Mi Sung. Counselors — Ha Hae Ik, 58, Agricultural Museum director; wife, Shin Hyun Hye. Son Jung Kyun, 38, Lotte Card deputy manager; wife, Yun Hyun Mi.

STILLWATER OKLAHOMA STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Aaron Paul Burt, 45, Oklahoma State University finance professor; succeeding Barry Lynn Wade; wife, Meredith Kaye Davis Burt. Counselors — George Albert Curtis, 63, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center staff nurse; wife, Carol Dawn Hansen Curtis. Ty Julian Gregson, 33, Oklahoma State University assistant state specialist, and marriage and family therapist; wife, Sheena Ruth Nay Gregson.

TAYLORSVILLE UTAH NORTH CENTRAL STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Spencer Wayne Allison, 48, Zions Bancorp. business banking portfolio management manager; succeeding Chad V Francom; wife, Sheree Diane Shurtliff Allison. Counselors — Micah Richard Bruner, 46, Utah Board of Pardons and Parole hearing officer; wife, Lorelyn May Schmidt Bruner. Craig Wayne Perkes, 63, operational supervisor; wife, Leann Garrett Perkes.

WEATHERFORD TEXAS STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Patrick Davis Newman, 48, Botanical Research Institute of Texas president and CEO; succeeding Jon-Paul Harmer; wife, Elisabeth Anne Barenz Newman. Counselors — Wendell Kay Shumway, 62, Nine Energy Service vice president and segment controller; wife, Jennifer Anne Marx Shumway. Adam Clark Heaton, 48, Fidelity Investments private wealth investment management consultant; wife, Kimberly Kae Hanson Heaton.