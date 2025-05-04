Menu
Callings

Learn about 29 reorganized stake presidencies around the world — from Australia to Arizona

Notices of reorganized stakes from around the world

A stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Queen Creek, Arizona.
A stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Queen Creek, Arizona, is shown on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Christine Rappleye, Church News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

Notices of reorganized stakes from around the world.

BOGOTÁ COLOMBIA TUNJUELITO STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Alejandro Vargas Buitrago, 40, Bogotá Colombia Temple recorder; succeeding Marco Aurelio Montenegro Santafé; wife, Maria Fernanda Torres Galeano. Counselors — John Heber Sanchez Guzman, 36, AJE Colombia national head of supplies and spare parts; wife, Vanesa Maria Pedraza Vargas de Sanchez. Jose Hernan Tautiva Ruiz, 54, IGAC administrative coordinator; wife, Alexandra Garcia Cañas de Tautiva.

Read this article in Portuguese:

BOUNTIFUL UTAH YSA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Troy Gregory Hanks, 59, Snowline Packaging sales executive; succeeding Todd Bartley Smith; wife, Rebecca Meservy Hanks. Counselors — Steven Blake Barnes, 52, 2nd Groove LLC owner; wife, Tara Wakefield Barnes. Bradley Dale Haslam, 48, Harvest Right vice president of sales; wife, Ericka Osborn Haslam.

CHANDLER ARIZONA SOUTH STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Robert Douglas Cardon, 44, Shield Companies CEO; succeeding Troy Burnett Hansen; wife, Sara Brems Cardon. Counselors — Michael Terry Tomlinson, 52, Eisai Pharmaceuticals senior area business leader and Intensity Coaching LLC owner and chief training officer; wife, Carrie Lynn Reinhart Tomlinson. Aaron Wheeler Hale, 47, Vertex Education founder; wife, Rebecca Magdalene Kimball Hale.

CLINTON UTAH STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — David Dolan Mortensen, 56, optometrist; succeeding Rick Glenn Braegger; wife, Stacey Ann Wanczyk Mortensen. Counselors — Mark Bonham Mitchell, 63, State of Utah director of election systems; wife, Nicole Spencer Mitchell. Richard Paul Taylor, 41, Riverdale City community services director; wife, Emilee Sue Coombs Taylor.

COVENTRY ENGLAND STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Simon Ross Gallacher, 34, Up Estates Ltd. director and partner; succeeding Jonathan David Maxwell; wife, Sariah Jane Maughan Gallacher. Counselors — Paul Thomas Hughes, 51, solicitor; wife, Honey Elizabeth Crew Hughes. Ross Nelson Martin, 41, Church Educational System coordinator; wife, Leanne Denise Megeney Martin.

KUMASI GHANA BANTAMA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Romeo Nyamekye Owusu, 48, Electricity Co. of Ghana fault supervisor; succeeding Samuel Appiah; wife, Sophia Appiah Owusu. Counselors — Frederick Apraku Koomson, 49, self-employed CEO; wife, Mariam Hassan Koomson. Stephen Ofosuhene Tabi, 51, DVLA Ghana senior technical engineer; wife, Ophelia Yeboah-Manu Tabi.

KUNA IDAHO STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Tayler Wayne Tibbitts, 38, attorney; succeeding Gregory Vaughn Hunter; wife, Kayla Noel Smith Tibbitts. Counselors — Christopher Ames Heindel, 58, marriage and family therapist; wife, Cherlynn Burkhardt Heindel. Bryce Robert Baker, 52, Creation Technologies Inc. director of program management; wife, Kathleen Beus Baker.

KYLE TEXAS STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Daniel Eugene German, 43, The Springs Events CEO; succeeding Barry Francis Pomeroy; wife, Michelle Kruzie German. Counselors — David Corliss Allen, 57, Ford Audio-Video Systems LLC president; wife, Lesley Ann Linder Allen. Adam Kirk Goodwin, 42, pediatric dentist; wife, Janie Lyndelle Crow Goodwin.

LAS CRUCES NEW MEXICO STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Bryce Bridge Heiner, 49, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; succeeding Kimberly Clayton Hakes; wife, Camille Coombs Heiner. Counselors — Thomas Jacob Kunz, 43, optometrist; wife, Jessica Anne Blake Kunz. Samuel Gilberto Hernandez, 42, Mesilla Valley Transportation accountant; wife, Katie Mae Daw Hernandez.

LAYTON UTAH WEST STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Daniel Paul Hedlund, 40, Seminaries and Institues of Religion seminary region director; succeeding Gary William Mangum; wife, Melanie Southwick Hedlund. Counselors — Steven Bryce Clinger, 48, The Boeing Co. program manager; wife, Sadie Shann Hansen Clinger. David Evan Simpson, 55, Boart Longyear enterprise IT architect; wife, Cindy Brown Simpson.

LINDA VISTA GUATEMALA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Pablo César López Martínez, 44, Central American Steel Corp. S.A. financial manager; succeeding Mauricio Ottoniel Lopez Mendoza; wife, Karol Mariela Acevedo de López. Counselors — Marvin Francisco Aceituno Sarceño, 46, Revista Vida y Éxito/Northern Media Group Northern Central America region account manager; wife, Linda Zuleika Palencia Laparra de Aceituno. Eddy Rodolfo Salazar Argueta, 32, Grove Guatemala manager; wife, Karla Lizeth Catalan Perez.

LOGAN UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Brian Ray Cox, 53, RR Donnelley IT vice president; succeeding Fred Delmar Essig; wife, Jennifer Horsley Cox. Counselors — Kent John Millecam, 54, Camp Chef vice president and owner; wife, Connie Jean Chambers Millecam. Matthew Paul Erickson, 53, therapist; wife, Rachel Ann Anderson Erickson.

MACEIÓ BRAZIL COLINA STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2025) President — Jackson Medino da Silva, 54, economist; succeeding Manoel Messias Alves Dos Santos; wife, Izaelva Medino Da Silva. Counselors — Jerônimo da Silva, 46, lawyer; wife, Edvânia Melo dos Santos da Silva. Cristiano Farias Santos, 40, Electronic Injection House administrative manager; wife, Lenice Ferreira de Lima Santos.

MANASSA COLORADO STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Cameron Wayne Barr, 40, Mountain West Insurance and Financial Services crop insurance agent; succeeding Douglas Kirk Jarvies; wife, Tiffany Brooke Young Barr. Counselors — Nathan Vernell Shawcroft, 42, Colorado Department of Transportation civil engineer and project manager; wife, Kathleen Jessica Dunn Shawcroft. Marlin James Reed, 48, Allpine Title self-employed; wife, Tomena Elise Hostetter Reed.

MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA NARRE WARREN STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Gary Gilbert, 52, Rowville Secondary College teacher; succeeding Riki Paul Tukukino; wife, Kristen Holly Sanders Gilbert. Counselors — David Brinley James Howe, 51, Dormakaba Australia team leader; wife, Moana O’Grady Howe. Moaseniatu Sioli, 45, EIZ technology solutions consultant; wife, Ma’ata Selu Sioli.

MESA ARIZONA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Justin Randall Miller, 39, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion preservice trainer in Arizona; succeeding Stuart Ryan Turley; wife, Amy Danielle Brandon Miller. Counselors — Siope Soakai Teumohenga, 51, Teumohenga Concrete Construction owner; wife, Mary Teuila Hingano Teumohenga. Brett William Cunningham, 50, CITTA Brokerage director of sales; wife, Rachel Jane Tucker Cunningham.

MESA ARIZONA CITRUS HEIGHTS STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — David Robert Perkinson, 57, PRI Graphics president; succeeding Darrell Clyde Sherman; wife, Suzanne Marsh Perkinson. Counselors — Karl Nathan Huish, 55, Bela Flor Communities CEO; wife, Darcey Ellen Marshall Huish. Seth Casper Henrie, 47, Morgan Stanley managing director of private wealth management; wife, Ashley Elizabeth Brunt Henrie.

MESA ARIZONA RED MOUNTAIN STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Bryson Mark Jones, 57, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary principal and instructor; succeeding Coltin Roy Hall; wife, Laura Marie Bowman Jones. Counselors — Mark Alan Boyd, 58, Practice Interactive Inc. business consultant and board member; wife, Ginger Lewis Boyd. Taft Earl Louis Smithson, 50, Arizona Gym Floors and Excite Disaster Restoration owner and CEO; wife, Nicole Palmer Smithson.

NAMPA IDAHO YSA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Adam Loren Cobb, 59, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Ryan Louis Butler; wife, Kristy Rae Hendricks Cobb. Counselors — Bruce Ellis Field, 59, Interior Systems Inc. chief estimator; wife, Marci Wasden Field. Benjamin Neil Decker, 54, Decker Plumbing owner; wife, Terri Lee Warner Decker.

NUKU‘ALOFA TONGA CAPITAL STAKE: (Dec. 8, 2024) President — Peauafi Tu’itavake, 58, Koluka Construction & Road Maintenance owner, Humanitarian Experience For Youth coordinator and Lily’s owner; succeeding Ian Claude Tu’ihalangingie; wife, Vaiolini Vealakepa Malu Tu’itavake. Counselors — ‘Anitelu To’imoana, 52, Prime Minister’s Office deputy secretary and director of digital transformation; wife, Supiesi Toakase Paongo To’imoana. Afu He Peau Fakatou, 40, Sugar Top Up Ice Cream Shop owner; wife, ‘Onita Lose Fineanganofo Fakatou.

PHOENIX ARIZONA THUNDERBIRD PARK STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Christopher Keith Dennis, 45, Capital One market credit executive; succeeding David Aaron Jackson; wife, Anna Marie Nelson Dennis. Counselors — Christopher Max Richardson, 53, Knight Transportation vice president of pricing; wife, Jennifer Wood Richardson. Charles Lon Skinner, 47, PetSmart senior director of merchandising; wife, Stephanie Rollins Skinner.

PLANO TEXAS STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Ronald Blain Smith, 56, City of Plano director of parks and recreation; succeeding Kevin Lee Beech; wife, Jennifer Rasmussen Smith. Counselors — Helaman Federico Aragon Villarreal, 45, American Airlines pilot; wife, Kristin Diane Hudson Aragon. Tamir Ganbat, 46, AT&T treasury analyst; wife, Sarah Mae Lunt Ganbat.

PROVO UTAH SHARON EAST STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Charles Kenneth Helquist, 52, Ansys Inc. enterprise account director; succeeding Kelly Glen Reeves; wife, Heather Louise Pocock Helquist. Counselors — James Derek LeCheminant, 52, Brigham Young University professor; wife, Katharine Anne Seay LeCheminant. Michael Dennis Sellers, 50, AAParker owner; wife, Rebekah Robinson Sellers.

REDMOND OREGON STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Todd Michael Sheldon, 53, Keplr Vision regional optometric director and Almost Family CEO and founder; succeeding Mitchell Don Wilcox; wife, Penny Lynn Wahlgren Sheldon. Counselors — Jason Wendle Asplund, 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, LeAnne Marie Watkins Asplund. Nyle Christopher Head, 52, Craftsman Homes by Design Inc. owner and president; wife, Emily Moran Harline Head.

SALT LAKE HUNTER STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Bryan Kevin Jorgensen, 43, Med One Capital vice president operations manager; succeeding Neal Edward Peterson; wife, Whitney White Jorgensen. Counselors — Todd Dean Parker, 58, Comcast Cable senior manager; wife, Glenna Bodily Parker. Cameron Scott Smith, 44, USANA Health Sciences director of localization and editing; wife, Miranda Yee Wah Yuen Smith.

SEOUL KOREA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Ha Tae Wan, 63, Seoul Ha Internal Medicine Clinic director; succeeding Kil Hwan Baek; wife, Bae Mi Sung. Counselors — Ha Hae Ik, 58, Agricultural Museum director; wife, Shin Hyun Hye. Son Jung Kyun, 38, Lotte Card deputy manager; wife, Yun Hyun Mi.

STILLWATER OKLAHOMA STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Aaron Paul Burt, 45, Oklahoma State University finance professor; succeeding Barry Lynn Wade; wife, Meredith Kaye Davis Burt. Counselors — George Albert Curtis, 63, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center staff nurse; wife, Carol Dawn Hansen Curtis. Ty Julian Gregson, 33, Oklahoma State University assistant state specialist, and marriage and family therapist; wife, Sheena Ruth Nay Gregson.

TAYLORSVILLE UTAH NORTH CENTRAL STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Spencer Wayne Allison, 48, Zions Bancorp. business banking portfolio management manager; succeeding Chad V Francom; wife, Sheree Diane Shurtliff Allison. Counselors — Micah Richard Bruner, 46, Utah Board of Pardons and Parole hearing officer; wife, Lorelyn May Schmidt Bruner. Craig Wayne Perkes, 63, operational supervisor; wife, Leann Garrett Perkes.

WEATHERFORD TEXAS STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Patrick Davis Newman, 48, Botanical Research Institute of Texas president and CEO; succeeding Jon-Paul Harmer; wife, Elisabeth Anne Barenz Newman. Counselors — Wendell Kay Shumway, 62, Nine Energy Service vice president and segment controller; wife, Jennifer Anne Marx Shumway. Adam Clark Heaton, 48, Fidelity Investments private wealth investment management consultant; wife, Kimberly Kae Hanson Heaton.

