Download this updated April 2025 chart of general authorities and general officers

Audience members sustain Church leadership during the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in the April 2025 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download in English, Spanish and Portuguese below.

During the Saturday morning session of the Church’s 195th Annual General Conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the calls of 16 new General Authority Seventies, changes to the Presidency of the Seventy and a new Young Men general presidency.

The new Young Men leaders will start their service on Aug. 1, and the changes to the Presidency of the Seventy will also go into effect on Aug. 1.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and counselors Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox were sustained in the April 2020 general conference. Brother Michael T. Nelson was sustained as a counselor in the April 2023 general conference when Elder Corbitt was released from the Young Men general presidency and sustained as a General Authority Seventy. President Lund, Brother Wilcox and Brother Nelson will complete their service as the Young Men general presidency on July 31. Their release was announced on Saturday, April 5, with an acknowledgement of appreciation.

President Timothy L. Farnes was sustained as the new Young Men general president and with his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon.

During the Thursday, April 3, leadership session, 78 Area Seventies were sustained, and another 57 Area Seventies were designated for release on or before Aug. 1 of this year.

Also, five General Authority Seventies will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1: Elder David S. Baxter, Elder Randall K. Bennett, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, Elder Rafael E. Pino and Elder Jorge F. Zeballos.

See a list of session highlights and talk summaries from the April 2025 general conference here.

More about calling changes from the April 2025 general conference: