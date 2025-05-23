This week on social: Church leaders teach of faith, discipleship, temple worship

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflects on the growing number of temples as a sign of God's love in a social media post made May 19, 2025.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages centered on faith in Jesus Christ, discipleship, temple worship and more.

Said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a video posted May 18: “Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ is a principle of action and of power.”

Elder Bednar invited listeners to “note the sequence” outlined in Doctrine and Covenants 42:14. He said: “First we act in accordance with the teachings of the Savior, then we are blessed with His power.”

Elder Bednar further expounded on this scripture in a video posted to the Gospel Learning and Teaching account April 28.

A day following the dedication of the Nairobi Kenya Temple, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a May 19 social media post that having this newly dedicated house of the Lord is celebratory of the faith and “covenant confidence” Latter-day Saints in this area have in the Savior and His gospel.

“The decision to extend temples closer to the people is a sign that God wants to extend His blessings to all of His faithful and devoted children,” he wrote.

Elder Soares continued by testifying of the “marvelous blessing” it is to see temple ordinances and covenants “extended to every person who is worthy.”

“Where, or in whom, have you seen consistent discipleship?” asked Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson on social media May 22.

In her video post, President Johnson shared her admiration for Latter-day Saint women in Sri Lanka, saying they are a “beautiful example” to her of “consistency in discipleship of Jesus Christ.”

“They are distinct and different in happy ways because of their faith in and discipleship of Jesus Christ,” President Johnson said. She then encouraged others to share examples of where they have seen “consistent discipleship” exhibited.

Also, on May 20, President Johnson shared a clip of her remarks at the Relief Society Worldwide Devotional held March 16, where she taught that, as Latter-day Saint women are the “vehicle by which [Christ] provides His relief to others,” they will find His relief for themselves.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a video clip May 16 where she shared some of the “thoughts and feelings” she had while visiting the Syracuse Utah Temple for its media day May 7.

She said: “Heavenly Father’s plan is for each of us to receive of these blessings. He knows each of us. That’s part of the why of the temple.”

Sister Yee said she was “unexpectedly touched” by the local youth’s “goodness, purity, openness, strong faith in Jesus Christ and love for God and those around them.” She invited all of those who can to visit the temple, along with friends and family, during its public open house held May 10-31.

On May 20, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, confessed to her friends and followers on social media that, one morning, shortly after her mother’s death, she woke up “feeling helpless,” picked up her phone and searched the word “help” on the internet.

“Maybe I just wanted to see if there were others like me, in a dark place looking for answers,” she wrote in the post on her social accounts and Young Women Worldwide, adding that her search was, “ironically, not helpful at all.” Yet, she explained that “what helped was climbing out of bed, getting on [her] knees and praying.”

Testified Sister Runia, “Prayer has become like a reset button for me, so I can step out of my time-bound world and see the bigger picture, becoming a faith-filled person again.”

“Friends, the Lord is calling to each of us: ‘Walk with me,’” said Primary General President Susan H. Porter on social media May 21.

President Porter shared that, as she pondered about “what is needed” to accept Christ’s invitation, her thoughts have been “drawn to humility.”

“Humility is not weakness,” she said. President Porter then quoted the Church’s Topics and Questions entry for “Humility,” which teaches that humility “is an indication that we know where our true strength lies.”

Also, on May 16, President Porter posted a video where she talked with Brother Mark L. Pace, who was released as Sunday School general president in August 2024 and now teaches a Sunbeam class in Primary. Together, they discussed the importance of testifying of Christ and teaching from the scriptures.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a video May 21 of her friend Michelle leading the hymn “I Stand All Amazed” in Swahili during Primary.

Michelle, Sister Wright shared, belongs to the first stake in Tanzania — the Dar es Salaam Tanzania Stake. She said Michelle’s “joyful participation” as a baptized and confirmed member of the Church is an “important part of building the Church” there.

Sister Wright said in the post on her accounts and Primary Worldwide, “I know that as we seek inspired ways to include children as full members of Jesus Christ’s Church, miracles will happen.”

Sitting at a table, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, reviewed the words of the Primary song “Did Jesus Really Live Again?”

“I love this song so much because it brings to my heart and my mind a remembrance that our Savior, Jesus Christ, died for us and rose again so that we can have that same opportunity to have eternal life,” she said in her May 23 video post.

Sister Browning connected the song’s first verse to 3 Nephi 11:10-11 and invited listeners to consider how they can increase their connection to the Savior and “be more grateful” for the gift He offers all mankind.

In a video posted to the Young Men Worldwide account May 20, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a conversation he had with Scott Esplin, dean of Religious Education at Brigham Young University.

During their conversation, Brother Wilcox asked Esplin to share some advice for seminary students.

His answer was simple, Brother Wilcox said. “Be willing. Be willing to be there, be willing to participate. … Be willing to let the Lord speak to you.”

Brother Wilcox posted another video on his account May 20, where he shared a conversation with Donny Osmond about “birthright” and covenants following their presentation at BYU Women’s Conference on April 30.