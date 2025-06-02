Elder Rasband meeting with Ivory Coast prime minister strengthens Church’s relationship with Ivorian government

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a personalized French copy of the Book of Mormon while visiting in his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May, 24 2025.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Robert Beugré Mambé, prime minister of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, on May 24, a meeting that underscored the growing relationship between the Ivorian government and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place at the prime minister’s office but due to a schedule change was relocated to his home in Abidjan, which was a rare honor, according to the Church’s Africa West Newsroom.

Elder Rasband was accompanied by General Authority Seventies Elder José A. Teixeira and Elder Alfred Kyungu — who serves as president of the Africa West Area — and, Elder Tonga J. Sai, an Area Seventy. The group was welcomed by the prime minister’s chief of staff and included Bli Fidèle Régistre, a Latter-day Saint who helped arrange the meeting.

Left to right, Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and President of the Africa West Area; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; His Excellency Robert Beugré Mambé, prime minister of Côte d’Ivoire; and Bli Fidèle Régistre, a Latter-day Saint; pause for a photo in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on May, 24 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The chief of staff proposed beginning the meeting with a prayer. Elder Rasband offered the prayer, invoking peace, protection for families and religious freedom in the Ivory Coast while also blessing the prime minister’s leadership. The prayer fostered a spirit of unity for their discussion, Newsroom reported.

Elder Rasband spoke of the recently dedicated Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple and explained its role in providing spiritual blessings. He also highlighted the Church’s welfare and self-reliance programs.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the Church’s efforts to promote peace and empower its members. He called the temple a profound symbol of hope.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a small replica of the Christus statue while visiting in his home in Abidjan on May 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The two leaders discussed shared values, with Elder Rasband emphasizing the Church’s desire to collaborate with the government.

Before departing, Elder Rasband presented the prime minister with a personalized French copy of the Book of Mormon and a replica of the Christus statue — gifts His Excellency said he cherished as tokens of goodwill.

The meeting served to strengthen mutual respect between the Church and Ivorian government and reinforce commitments to peace, self-reliance and spiritual growth.