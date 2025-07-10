Learn about the new leaders of the Yorba Linda California Temple

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.

R. Wyatt Powell and Lisa Marie Powell. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert Wyatt Powell and Lisa Marie Spaulding Powell, Beverly Ward, Whittier California Stake, called as president and matron of the new Yorba Linda California Temple. President Powell is a temple sealer and elders quorum president; and a former Korea Busan Mission interim president, stake president, bishop and bishopric counselor. He was born in Lynwood, California, to Robert Kenneth Powell and Judith Sharron Powell.

Sister Powell is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker; and a former interim mission president companion, ward Relief Society president, seminary teacher and JustServe specialist. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Michael Lawrence Spaulding and Judith Lea McClelland.