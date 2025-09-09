Elder Stevenson testifies of Jesus Christ and Zion in Senegal, Africa

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, greets Church members in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 26, 2025.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently ministered to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West African country of Senegal, the Church’s Africa Newsroom reported.

The estimated 2024 population of Senegal was approximately 18.85 million, according to the CIA World Factbook, with 97.2% of the population being Muslim. As of Aug. 1, the Church’s membership there is 325, organized into a single district comprising five branches. The Church’s hub in Senegal is in Dakar, its capital city. Currently, the Church owns no buildings or meetinghouses; instead, members meet in rented buildings.

Elder Stevenson spent 10 days in August meeting with small enclaves of Latter-day Saints throughout five West African countries: Ghana, Benin, Gambia, the Ivory Coast and Senegal.

On Aug. 26 in Dakar, Senegal, meetings were held in small hotel conference rooms.

Elder Stevenson was joined that day by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson; Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area, and his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu; and President Christopher Vore and Sister Angelique Vore, the leaders of Côte d’Ivoire Abidjan West Mission, of which Senegal is a part.

Meeting with missionaries

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the center left chair, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, in the center right chair, meet with local missionaries in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Aug. 26, the group of leaders first met with the missionaries serving in Senegal — eight young companionships and one senior couple. Elder Stevenson emphasized two key messages to the missionaries: the significance of the First Vision and the divinity of a missionary’s call and assignment.

Regarding the first point, Elder Stevenson testified that the restoration of the priesthood has allowed an unbroken chain of authority to pass from Joseph Smith to the current prophet, President Russell M. Nelson.

“We have a living prophet on the earth today, in the same way that Abraham, Moses and Noah were in their day,” Elder Stevenson said.

Regarding the second point, he assured the missionaries that theirs is a divinely inspired calling and assignment with eternal significance. Elder Stevenson recounted the story of Cornelius and Peter, found in Acts 10, and said that the Lord has surely prepared a “Cornelius” for each of them. Each missionary will receive wisdom and understanding as they consecrate themselves, Elder Stevenson said, adding that the Lord will direct them.

President Vore also spoke to the missionaries, sharing the Book of Mormon story of Ammon and the Anti-Nephi-Lehies, found in Alma 23-27. The story describes how Ammon experienced the Savior’s joy by bringing souls to repentance, and President Vore invited his missionaries to seek that same joy through missionary work.

Meeting with members

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, third from right, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, fourth from right, meet with local Church members in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Following the meeting with local missionaries, other Church members and friends in Senegal joined the gathering to receive instruction from Elder Stevenson.

He told the congregation that he found something “very special” in Senegal. “I found Zion in Senegal. Zion is where the covenant people are. Zion is where the pure in heart reside. Zion is where those who seek Jesus Christ come together.”

Elder Stevenson reminded local Church members of key gospel principles, including that they are each children of a loving Heavenly Father; that He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to atone for the world; that God speaks through living prophets; that priesthood authority was restored; and that the Book of Mormon brought forth through Joseph Smith.

Elder Stevenson also testified of the Holy Ghost’s influence in individual lives. During his time as a mission leader in Japan, he said, two of his young missionaries were saved from being crushed by a falling construction beam through listening to the Spirit’s promptings. The Holy Ghost’s companionship is one of the blessings of being a Church member, he said.

He concluded by expressing his hope and confidence that the righteous desires of Church members in Senegal will be fulfilled. They will come to know Jesus Christ, Elder Stevenson said, and their faith in Him and His Atonement will grow as seeds in their hearts.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from left in the back row, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, far left in the back row, meet with local Church members in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Additionally, as Church members build the Kingdom in Senegal, the hearts of family and friends will continue being prepared to receive the gospel, and members will find courage to invite others to come unto Christ, Elder Stevenson said.

He compared the Church in Senegal to the early days of the Church in Kirtland, Ohio. In Dakar, as in Kirtland, Church membership is small, but faith is strong — a testament to the foundational efforts being made to establish Zion in this part of the Lord’s vineyard. With the added strength of faith and prayers, Elder Stevenson said, Zion will surely continue to grow in Senegal.

“Zion is where those who have made sacred covenants and have been baptized by authority reside. Zion is each one of you,” Elder Stevenson said.