Elder Gary E. Stevenson was born Aug. 6, 1955, in Cache Valley, Utah, and named to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2015. He served a full-time mission in the Japan Fukuoka Mission and attended Utah State University, later earning an honorary doctorate of business.
He married Lesa Jean Higley on Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, and they have four sons. Elder Stevenson was co-founder and president of Icon Health & Fitness Inc. and traveled for work to places around the world.
Elder Stevenson was called to lead the Japan Nagoya Mission in 2004. The Stevensons moved back to that area of the world when Elder Stevenson was called as a General Authority Seventy. Before his call to be an Apostle, he served as the Church’s presiding bishop.
In honor of Elder Stevenson’s birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.
1. Jesus Christ is the Chief Cornerstone
“We revere Jesus Christ as the Chief Cornerstone of the Church. He is the essential foundation for salvation, immortality and eternal life. He is the reference point which aligns, orients and positions the work, His work.”
— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 21, 2025
2. The temple and the family
“Understanding the eternal nature of the temple will draw you closer to your family; understanding the eternal nature of the family will draw you closer to the temple. It is in the temple that sacred ordinances take place, which bind or seal families together eternally.”
— Antofagasta Chile Temple dedication, June 15, 2025
3. Priesthood keys have been restored
“I testify that priesthood keys have been restored in this dispensation. I bear witness of Jesus Christ, I bear testimony that He is the Son of the Living God, the Savior of the world.”
— Chile centennial celebration, June 14, 2025
4. Repentance and forgiveness
“We rejoice that because of the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, we can be forgiven and cleansed of our sins as we repent. This brings us peace and hope while making it possible for us to return to God’s presence.”
— “And We Talk of Christ,” April 2025 general conference
5. Missionary work
“Missionary work is so important in this dispensation. This is how people know us. They know us by the sight of missionaries walking on the street.”
— Devotional in São Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 14, 2025
6. Ensigns as disciples of Christ
“As disciples of Christ, we are His ensign. We develop and display His attributes to honor, respect and glorify Him.”
— BYU devotional, Jan. 21, 2025
7. Confidence and joy
“You can have the confidence of the Lord and feel joy, even though the circumstances might be difficult.”
— Ministry in the Netherlands, October 2024
8. Opportunities in upcoming moments
“These upcoming moments will provide members of the Church everywhere with increased opportunities to share the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ through word and deed, a decade never to be forgotten.”
— “Days Never To Be Forgotten,” October 2024 general conference
9. The importance of JustServe
“It was a very special evening to be with local community and interfaith leaders, along with over 2,000 Latter-day Saints and missionaries. This underscores the importance of JustServe and communities coming together to help others. I was especially grateful for the warm birthday wishes from everyone.”
— Kansas City Royals’ JustServe Night, Aug. 6, 2024