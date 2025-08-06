Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson — waves to attendees at the Antofagasta Chile Temple after its dedication on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson was born Aug. 6, 1955, in Cache Valley, Utah, and named to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2015. He served a full-time mission in the Japan Fukuoka Mission and attended Utah State University, later earning an honorary doctorate of business.

He married Lesa Jean Higley on Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, and they have four sons. Elder Stevenson was co-founder and president of Icon Health & Fitness Inc. and traveled for work to places around the world.

Elder Stevenson was called to lead the Japan Nagoya Mission in 2004. The Stevensons moved back to that area of the world when Elder Stevenson was called as a General Authority Seventy. Before his call to be an Apostle, he served as the Church’s presiding bishop.

In honor of Elder Stevenson’s birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. Jesus Christ is the Chief Cornerstone

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We revere Jesus Christ as the Chief Cornerstone of the Church. He is the essential foundation for salvation, immortality and eternal life. He is the reference point which aligns, orients and positions the work, His work.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 21, 2025

2. The temple and the family

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, pause for a photo outside the Antofagasta Chile Temple on the day of its dedication, Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Understanding the eternal nature of the temple will draw you closer to your family; understanding the eternal nature of the family will draw you closer to the temple. It is in the temple that sacred ordinances take place, which bind or seal families together eternally.”

— Antofagasta Chile Temple dedication, June 15, 2025

3. Priesthood keys have been restored

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson greet the crowd at the centennial celebration in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 14, 2025. Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area is to the left of Elder Stevenson. Translators Gabriel Zang and Carla Vielma are also on the stage. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I testify that priesthood keys have been restored in this dispensation. I bear witness of Jesus Christ, I bear testimony that He is the Son of the Living God, the Savior of the world.”

— Chile centennial celebration, June 14, 2025

4. Repentance and forgiveness

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We rejoice that because of the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, we can be forgiven and cleansed of our sins as we repent. This brings us peace and hope while making it possible for us to return to God’s presence.”

— “And We Talk of Christ,” April 2025 general conference

5. Missionary work

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional in São Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Missionary work is so important in this dispensation. This is how people know us. They know us by the sight of missionaries walking on the street.”

— Devotional in São Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 14, 2025

6. Ensigns as disciples of Christ

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a BYU devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. | Ellie Alder, BYU

“As disciples of Christ, we are His ensign. We develop and display His attributes to honor, respect and glorify Him.”

— BYU devotional, Jan. 21, 2025

7. Confidence and joy

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with local Church members during a ministry in the Netherlands on Oct. 19 and 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You can have the confidence of the Lord and feel joy, even though the circumstances might be difficult.”

— Ministry in the Netherlands, October 2024

8. Opportunities in upcoming moments

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“These upcoming moments will provide members of the Church everywhere with increased opportunities to share the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ through word and deed, a decade never to be forgotten.”

— “Days Never To Be Forgotten,” October 2024 general conference

9. The importance of JustServe

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lifts his arm after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Kansas City Royals baseball game on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was a very special evening to be with local community and interfaith leaders, along with over 2,000 Latter-day Saints and missionaries. This underscores the importance of JustServe and communities coming together to help others. I was especially grateful for the warm birthday wishes from everyone.”

— Kansas City Royals’ JustServe Night, Aug. 6, 2024