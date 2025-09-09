President Russell M. Nelson records a video message on the healing power of gratitude, which was shared on social media on Nov. 20, 2020.

President Russell M. Nelson, Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turns 101 on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

President Nelson is the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the longest-living Apostle in this dispensation.

Members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and general officers of the Church are noting this milestone by sharing personal experiences with, lessons learned from and thoughts about President Nelson’s life, teachings and example.

Find these tributes below.

President Dallin H. Oaks

President Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor in the First Presidency, wrote that it has been his distinct privilege to sit with President Nelson for more than 41 years.

“During this time, I have learned and observed much from him about following Jesus Christ, receiving personal revelation and expressing genuine love to God’s children.

“Next week is my dear friend’s 101st birthday, and I continue to learn from him as he encourages each of us to learn of and follow God’s plan for His children. How grateful I am for the things he has taught me.”

President Henry B. Eyring

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said it is “one of the great opportunities of my life” to serve alongside the Prophet.

“Time and again, I have witnessed how he humbly seeks and faithfully receives direction from the Lord. He is, for me, an example of seeking that direction with the determination to follow it.

“I am inspired by and grateful for the Christlike love and care he has for all of God’s children. I know that he is called of God to lead the Lord’s true Church.”

President Jeffrey R. Holland

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, traveled with President Nelson in his very first global ministry as Prophet in 2018 — going to Jerusalem and then around the world.

President Nelson then took extended international trips with the other members of the Quorum of the Twelve and delegated temple dedications to each of them.

Said President Holland, “Having spent 31 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and over seven years as its president, President Nelson has been uniquely close to the quorum, letting him include the Twelve in so much that the First Presidency has undertaken.

“Surely history will note that of the many marvelous characteristics visible in the Nelson administration, one quality that was almost invisible was the warm and productive unity that Russell M. Nelson maintained between the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said over the span of many years, he has witnessed the Prophet following the Savior’s example of ministering to the one.

When Elder Uchtdorf was a stake president in Germany he hosted then-Elder Nelson. “I still remember the words he taught and the incredibly kind manner in which he interacted with me and others.”

On another occasion, Elder Uchtdorf spent time in President Nelson’s home. “The atmosphere showed that this was a man of God who truly lived his faith. How grateful I am for the warmth and kindness this prophet of God has always shown to me.”

Elder David A. Bednar

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve apostles spoke about President Nelson’s example.

“President Russell M. Nelson is a true disciple and leader who “[peaceably walks] with the children of men” (Moroni 7:4). His counsel and demeanor consistently demonstrate this Christlike attribute. In every aspect, he is a reflection of our Savior, whom he serves in all that he does.

“His clarity and inspired simplicity in teaching the doctrine of Jesus Christ bless my life and strengthen my testimony.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said,

“President Russell M. Nelson’s direction and guidance has always been so profound because he is always doing what the Lord is giving him the guidance and direction to do.

“Whether it is announcing new temples, building relationships with others or moving missionary work forward, when he gets guidance from the Lord, he will act as quickly as he can to bring it to the Saints and bless their lives. I am grateful for his example to me.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote that through the Prophet’s words and actions, he teaches of charity, the pure love of Christ.

When Elder Christofferson accompanied President Nelson to Southeast Asia in 2019, he saw how President Nelson’s presence was a reminder that everyone matters to Heavenly Father and that they are precious in the Lord’s sight.

“At nearly 101 years old, President Nelson’s love for God’s children around the world continues to motivate everything he says and does. I am grateful to have witnessed firsthand and to have learned from his example of caring for the Lord’s precious flock.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles noted that he has been tutored and taught by President Nelson for more than three decades. He mentioned experiences in Hungary, Brazil and Canada.

“I have been lifted as he has testified of Jesus Christ. I have knelt with him in prayer. He has blessed me with his hands on my head. He has counseled me with love and inspiration.

“I was in the room as our hands were upon his head as he was ordained and set apart on January 14, 2018, as the President of the Church.

“I confirm in humility and truth through hundreds of experiences that he is the Lord’s prophet upon the earth. I love him and am so grateful for his 101st birthday. Happy birthday, President Nelson.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote that when the Prophet speaks, he speaks by inspiration of the Lord. Elder Rasband also explained that to sustain means to “hold up” another person, to give them attention, to be faithful to their trust and to act upon their words.

“As he approaches 101, President Nelson has been kept and preserved by the Lord. To hold up the Prophet is a sacred work. We do not sit quietly by but actively defend him, follow his counsel, teach his words and pray for him.

“We need to do more lifting and less murmuring, more upholding the word of the Lord, His ways and His prophet.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said President Nelson’s faith, humility and love continue to inspire millions. He reflected on a moment early in his service as an Apostle.

“In October 2018, Lesa and I accompanied President and Sister Nelson to South America, where we met with local Latter-day Saints and friends of other faiths in five countries.

“One unforgettable evening in Bolivia, President Nelson invited the Primary children to stand and sing ‘Soy un Hijo de Dios.’ Then he began his remarks. Midway through, he declared he felt he needed to speak in Spanish. I never imagined needing a headset to understand the Prophet’s words. Yet as he spoke, the Spirit transcended language. Tears flowed. Reverence filled the room. It was a powerful witness of the love between God’s children and His humble servant, our living Prophet."

Elder Dale G. Renlund

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said when he was first called as an Apostle, President Nelson was president of the quorum.

“You can imagine how intimidating it was for me to sit in counsel with President Nelson and these other remarkable and faithful servants of our Savior.

“But President Nelson invited, welcomed and encouraged me. He went out of his way to teach me and support me. He helped me to have confidence in my apostolic call and in learning to rely on the Savior as I serve. I learned from his example and continue to do so today. For him, I will always be grateful.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described a ministry assignment with President Nelson in 2019.

“I was deeply touched at how the Prophet of God can minister to 10,000 people — and to a single family that’s grieving the loss of a loved one at the same time.

“President Nelson makes each person he interacts with feel special — like the moment they share together is the most important. God’s Prophet brings God’s love wherever he goes."

Elder Ulisses Soares

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote that one of President Nelson’s most remarkable attributes is his ability to lead people with compassion.

“He focuses on the good in people rather than their shortcomings.

“He follows the Savior’s pattern as described in 3 Nephi 9:14, ‘Behold, mine arm of mercy is extended towards you, and whosoever will come, him will I receive; and blessed are those who come unto me.’”

Elder Patrick Kearon

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the Prophet both teaches and exemplifies the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“With any topic, he focuses on the joy found in gospel teachings. A good example is what he has taught us about the joy found in repentance. He has taught this beautiful truth in a way that changes perceptions and invites peace.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ is indeed a gospel of ‘glad tidings of great joy’ (Mosiah 3:3). I am so grateful for President Nelson’s example and teachings that so wonderfully emphasize this.”

President Camille N. Johnson

In a video, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said she has made a personal study of the words of President Nelson, and she listens to one of his talks every morning when she is getting ready for the day.

“His reassuring, hopeful, loving, prophetic messages always steel me for the challenges of the day. And I always hear something new and find myself marking and noting an insight I hadn’t had before.”

President Susan H. Porter

Primary General President Susan H. Porter gave a video message and said about the Prophet:

“One witness of his prophetic calling is that he never ceases to point us to our Savior, Jesus Christ. In his teaching throughout his years as our called prophet, we can recall messages such as, ‘Let God Prevail,’ ‘Hear Him,’ ‘Focus on the Temple,’ and how to prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior. How grateful I am to our Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, for sending us modern day prophets to guide us back to Them.”

President Emily Belle Freeman

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said President Nelson’s 2019 invitation to study Doctrine and Covenants 25 changed her life.

“I could never have guessed, when I accepted that invitation in 2019, that five years later I would stand at that same pulpit and testify of the transformation that spiritual endeavor brought into my own life.

President Timothy L. Farnes

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes said each interaction with the Prophet has turned him to the Savior and he is filled with His love.

“I think one of President Nelson’s desires for each of us is that we’d know more fully who we are and whose we are. ‘You are a child of God, a child of the covenant, and a disciple of Jesus Christ’ (Worldwide devotional for Young Adults, May 15, 2022). Thank you, President Nelson, for your love, teachings, and guidance, which bring us closer to the Savior and His love.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, expressed gratitude for the Prophet’s teachings on the spiritual privileges and blessings of a covenant relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

“I have learned so many beautiful principles about covenants through the teachings of President Nelson. They have helped me become closer to my Savior and my Father in Heaven as I have come to understand in a deeper way my covenant relationship with Them. I share President Nelson’s teachings on covenants with others whenever I have the opportunity to speak. His words have been a great blessing to many, many members of the Church. I want to wish him a very Happy 101st birthday.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said as she as acted on the Prophet’s teachings and invitations, she has come to know Heavenly Father and the Savior more personally. A milestone teaching in her life was his message, “Spiritual Treasures.”

“President Nelson invited me and all women to better understand how to access God’s priesthood power through living our covenants. God’s power expands our capacities to do His will and to become even as He is. This prophetic invitation has changed my life and helped me to see with expanded vision how our Father in Heaven carries out His work in the blessing, healing, cleansing, redeeming and exalting of His children. The more I understand how He carries out His work, the more I understand how much I am loved and cared for. I am grateful for the sweet and powerful truths taught to us by a prophet of God.”

Sister Amy A. Wright

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote about how after serving as the second counselor for nine months, President Nelson extended the call for her to serve as first counselor.

“While sitting directly across from our beloved Prophet, the first thing he did was inquire about our three sons, and he called them by name. You can imagine what that did for my mother heart. Even today, tears stream down my face as I remember the simple yet profound way in which he ministered to our family.”

This reminded her of his teachings from his April 2023 general conference talk, “Peacemakers Needed.”

“Happy 101st Birthday, President Nelson. Oh, how we love you. Thank you for a lifetime of exemplifying the Christlike attributes of charity and love. Your ministry is a testament to what it means to be a true disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, reflected on how President Nelson’s teachings have helped her increase her capacity to receive revelation.

“Through his prophetic invitations, I have learned to hear the Lord’s voice more clearly and respond more faithfully.

“Because of his counsel, I have made greater effort to worship in the house of the Lord, to study more deeply the Atonement of Jesus Christ and to pray for an increase of charity and virtue. Each of these invitations has drawn me closer to the Savior.

“I honor President Nelson for pointing me, and all of us, consistently and lovingly to Jesus Christ and continue to be grateful that we have a Prophet of God with us.”

Brother David J. Wunderli

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, wrote:

“Thank you, President Nelson, for teaching us that turning to Christ in repentance means to change. We can change our minds, knowledge and spirits through Jesus Christ. This has changed my perspective to help me love better, do better and continuously improve.”

Brother Sean R. Dixon

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, began by quoting the Prophet’s teaching, “Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority.”

“This is one of my favorite teachings from President Nelson, given in October 2024 general conference, ‘The Lord Jesus Christ Will Come Again.’ He teaches that, through Jesus Christ, it is never too late to be made whole. I’m so grateful for that truth and for that reminder from our Prophet."