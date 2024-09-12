President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during the filming in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, of a worldwide Relief Society devotional broadcast March 17, 2024.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was sustained during the April 2022 general conference. She married Douglas R. Johnson on July 31, 1987, in the Salt Lake Temple and they have three sons.

After graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in English in 1985, President Johnson earned a law degree in 1989. She practiced law for nearly 30 years as a partner in the Salt Lake law firm Snow, Christensen & Martineau, where she was firm president at the time of her call to the Primary general presidency.

President Johnson served as the Primary general president for a year before becoming Relief Society general president on Aug. 1, 2022. She and her husband also served as mission leaders of the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019.

In honor of President Johnson’s birthday today, here are nine of her quotes from the past year.

1. Covenant women

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson stands at the podium while Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee listen as they all speak at BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“It is a glorious season to be covenant women, and members of a society which brings the Savior’s relief — temporal and spiritual — to our sisters and brothers around the world.”

— BYU Education Week, Aug. 19, 2024

2. Bringing the Savior’s relief

The First Presidency has asked the Relief Society organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to take the lead in a global initiative for women and children. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, join the Church News podcast to talk about the initiative. | Screenshot from YouTube

“We always say we know where the work gets done, and that’s one by one — Relief Society sisters and our member brothers and sisters around the world taking care of needs in the Savior’s way, one at a time. So, our greatest hope, then, is that in bringing relief to others as the Savior would, our sisters will feel His love and desire a deeper covenant relationship with Him and with their Father in Heaven.”

— Church News podcast, June 25, 2024

3. A joyful work

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson gathers with local Relief Society leaders during a training in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The work of Relief Society is joyful. We should be the happiest women on earth.”

— Ministry in Central America, June 17, 2024

4. ‘How vital you are’

From left, Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, attend BYU Women's Conference in Provo, Utah, on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Oh, sisters, how I hope the Holy Ghost is teaching you how vital you are in preparing the world for the Second Coming of our Savior. By divine invitation, we can ‘prepar[e] future generations of the Lord’s Church and the world’ for that glorious day — if we are willing to let God prevail.”

— BYU Women’s Conference, May 3, 2024

5. Abiding joy

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to missionaries in an evening devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday March 19, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“We don’t have to be pain-free to have joy. We can feel a bit overwhelmed and joyful at the same time. We can enjoy abiding joy when our focus is on Jesus Christ.”

— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, March 19, 2024

From left, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president; and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, are filmed for a worldwide Relief Society devotional, in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. The devotional was broadcast Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Sisters, you are fulfilling your divine mandate as a member of the Relief Society whenever you do anything to bring relief to others — temporal or spiritual — because you are bringing them the love of Jesus Christ. I testify that as you do, you will be blessed to find your own relief in Him. Jesus Christ is relief. And you belong to the Relief Society.”

— Worldwide Relief Society Devotional, March 17, 2024

7. Religious liberty for women

Anja Haga, member of the European Parliament, left, speaks with President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the European Union Parliament in Brussels on Monday, March 4, 2024. President Johnson offered remarks titled, “Empowering Women’s Freedom of Religion and Belief.” | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Our implicit sisterhood creates an ability to build on common ground, which forms the basis of peace — a peace that is more than mere coexistence in the absence of war — but something much more beautiful and powerful, bringing individuality into a unified whole.”

— Remarks at the European Union Parliament, March 4, 2024

8. Love of God and neighbor in missionary work

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“You will be joy-filled missionaries, distinct from the world, when love of God and your neighbor drives your missionary efforts.”

— Address at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Dec. 12, 2023

9. Alignment with Jesus Christ

“We listen intently for the manifestations of the Holy Ghost. We adjust our thoughts and what occupies our time to make sure we are making constant contact with heaven.”

— 5 ways to become aligned with Christ, Sept. 23, 2023