Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was sustained during the April 2022 general conference. She married Douglas R. Johnson on July 31, 1987, in the Salt Lake Temple and they have three sons.
After graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in English in 1985, President Johnson earned a law degree in 1989. She practiced law for nearly 30 years as a partner in the Salt Lake law firm Snow, Christensen & Martineau, where she was firm president at the time of her call to the Primary general presidency.
President Johnson served as the Primary general president for a year before becoming Relief Society general president on Aug. 1, 2022. She and her husband also served as mission leaders of the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019.
In honor of President Johnson’s birthday today, here are nine of her quotes from the past year.
1. Covenant women
“It is a glorious season to be covenant women, and members of a society which brings the Savior’s relief — temporal and spiritual — to our sisters and brothers around the world.”
— BYU Education Week, Aug. 19, 2024
2. Bringing the Savior’s relief
“We always say we know where the work gets done, and that’s one by one — Relief Society sisters and our member brothers and sisters around the world taking care of needs in the Savior’s way, one at a time. So, our greatest hope, then, is that in bringing relief to others as the Savior would, our sisters will feel His love and desire a deeper covenant relationship with Him and with their Father in Heaven.”
— Church News podcast, June 25, 2024
3. A joyful work
“The work of Relief Society is joyful. We should be the happiest women on earth.”
— Ministry in Central America, June 17, 2024
4. ‘How vital you are’
“Oh, sisters, how I hope the Holy Ghost is teaching you how vital you are in preparing the world for the Second Coming of our Savior. By divine invitation, we can ‘prepar[e] future generations of the Lord’s Church and the world’ for that glorious day — if we are willing to let God prevail.”
— BYU Women’s Conference, May 3, 2024
5. Abiding joy
“We don’t have to be pain-free to have joy. We can feel a bit overwhelmed and joyful at the same time. We can enjoy abiding joy when our focus is on Jesus Christ.”
— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, March 19, 2024
6. A divine mandate
“Sisters, you are fulfilling your divine mandate as a member of the Relief Society whenever you do anything to bring relief to others — temporal or spiritual — because you are bringing them the love of Jesus Christ. I testify that as you do, you will be blessed to find your own relief in Him. Jesus Christ is relief. And you belong to the Relief Society.”
— Worldwide Relief Society Devotional, March 17, 2024
7. Religious liberty for women
“Our implicit sisterhood creates an ability to build on common ground, which forms the basis of peace — a peace that is more than mere coexistence in the absence of war — but something much more beautiful and powerful, bringing individuality into a unified whole.”
— Remarks at the European Union Parliament, March 4, 2024
8. Love of God and neighbor in missionary work
“You will be joy-filled missionaries, distinct from the world, when love of God and your neighbor drives your missionary efforts.”
— Address at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Dec. 12, 2023
9. Alignment with Jesus Christ
“We listen intently for the manifestations of the Holy Ghost. We adjust our thoughts and what occupies our time to make sure we are making constant contact with heaven.”
— 5 ways to become aligned with Christ, Sept. 23, 2023