What Elder Gary E. Stevenson taught Latter-day Saints in West Africa

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa West Area in August 2025.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently concluded a 10-day ministry to West Africa, where he delivered messages of identity, discipleship and covenant belonging, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Aug. 22-31, Elder Stevenson visited five countries: Ghana, Benin, Senegal, Gambia and Ivory Coast. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, and by Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa West Area, and his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu.

Throughout the ministry, Elder Stevenson noted the rapid growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in these countries, encouraging local Latter-day Saints to build upon Jesus Christ’s sure foundation. He also taught core doctrines of the Restoration, the role of the Holy Ghost and the responsibilities of leaders and missionaries.

Ivory Coast

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, third from left, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, shake hands with those who came to hear Elder Stevenson speak during his visit to West Africa in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, Elder Stevenson spoke to youth about how the fruits of the gospel are like the fruits grown in their country. Spiritual fruits include the Book of Mormon, the Bible and the temple, he said.

“The Holy Ghost is your constant companion who assists and supports you at all times,” Elder Stevenson said. “To keep Him, you must pray and obey. He will protect you and bless you if you do your best.”

Elder Stevenson also spoke to a group of 181 missionaries, emphasizing the divinity of their calling.

“You are the full-time representatives of God,” he said. “You will face challenging situations. Know that this is part of God’s plan and that the Lord will consecrate your trials for your benefit.”

Elder Stevenson also stressed the importance of extending invitations: “A lesson without an invitation is a waste of time. It should be accompanied by follow-up and blessings. Bear testimony at the end of the invitation.”

Benin

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, standing, answers questions during a Q&A session in Cotonou, Benin, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At a gathering in Cotonou, Benin, over 3,200 Church members and friends turned out for a special stake conference with Elder Stevenson. It was only the second time an Apostle has visited the country.

Elder Stevenson’s message focused on five foundational truths of the restored gospel:

All are children of Heavenly Father. Jesus Christ is the Son of God. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the Lord’s restored Church on the earth. God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared to the Prophet Joseph Smith. President Russell M. Nelson is God’s living Prophet today.

Elder Stevenson then invited members to consider the vision of the tree of life (see 1 Nephi 8), which symbolizes the gospel’s joy, and spoke of the Holy Ghost as a divine companion.

He also promised those listening that as they devote their daily efforts to living the gospel, “they will come to know Jesus Christ as their Savior and understand the power of His Atonement.”

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather to hear Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, in Cotonou, Benin, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ghana

In Kumasi, Ghana, Elder Stevenson met with 674 leaders from six stakes and five districts, focusing and counseling them on their essential, divinely appointed responsibilities of living the gospel of Jesus Christ, caring for those in need, inviting all to receive the gospel and uniting families for eternity.

Elder Stevenson reminded the leaders that this work is not merely a program but is the essence of their service. He encouraged them to focus on these fundamentals to build a strong, resilient community of Saints.

Gambia

In Republic of The Gambia, Elder Stevenson admonished missionaries, priesthood leaders and Church members to guard their testimonies and press on with faith. He assured them the Church will grow in Gambia, and encouraged local members to “be proud pioneers.”

Elder Stevenson also exhorted those gathered to love, share and invite others to come unto Christ in more normal and natural ways.

Senegal

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, greets Church members in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Dakar, Senegal, Elder Stevenson spoke to Church members in small hotel conference rooms.

He first met with the missionaries serving in Senegal — eight young companionships and one senior couple. Elder Stevenson emphasized two key messages to the missionaries: the significance of the First Vision and the divinity of a missionary’s call and assignment.

He then met with a congregation of Church members and told them he found something “very special” in Senegal. “I found Zion in Senegal. Zion is where the covenant people are. Zion is where the pure in heart reside. Zion is where those who seek Jesus Christ come together.”

The Church has 325 members in Senegal.

Members and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints overflow into outdoor corridors and courtyards to hear Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak during his visit to West Africa in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints