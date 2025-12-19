This week on social: Apostles highlight Luke 2, share messages that illuminate Christmas

Keeping Nativity scenes displayed year-round is a reminder that the Savior, His gospel, and family is what matters most in life, wrote Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in a Dec. 17, 2025, social media post.

This week on social media, Apostles and Church leaders remind followers that the Savior’s decision to live a mortal life is truly something to celebrate this Christmas.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared a video recorded years ago of his two grandsons recounting from memory the story of the Savior’s birth as recorded in Luke 2.

“What stands out to me about their version the most is the pure and simple truth of this Biblical passage. Jesus Christ was born of humble circumstances, yet lived the most important life ever lived,” he wrote in a Dec. 17 post.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about the angels who shared the news of Jesus Christ’s birth to the shepherds. He encouraged followers to share messages of faith — just as they did.

“When you interact with others — whether in person or online — will you consider the lessons that each of us can learn from the angelic tidings in Luke 2?” he wrote in a Dec. 18 reel.

Related Story Members of First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles post Christmas messages

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles assured that despite the uncertainties and difficulties that accompany mortality, “all will be well” for those who are righteous and have faith and trust in the the Lord.

“In our times of uncertainty, in our days of trouble and difficulty, in our struggles, let us be faithful. Jesus came that holy night. And because He came, the billions who have lived upon this earth will live again and may, if they choose, inherit eternal life, the greatest of all the gifts of God,” he wrote in a Dec. 17 post.

As the Relief Society general presidency shared that they were assembling care kits in Salt Lake City for individuals and families in need, they encouraged followers to find ways to serve, promising it will bring them “true joy” this holiday season.

“When we come together to light the world, we bring the relief of the Savior to Heavenly Father’s children in our communities and all around the world,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson in a Dec. 17 reel on Relief Society Worldwide.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized the friendship that Christ extends, noting that He is “someone you can trust on good days and bad.”

“May we be among those Saints and angels who at Christmas prepare Him room in our hearts and come to know Him as your Savior, your mentor and your friend,” he said in a Dec. 15 reel.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared an experience she had at the post office a couple weeks before Christmas, where she offered her spot at the front of the line to a struggling mother with a crying baby. Her kind gesture inspired others to perform similar acts of compassion.

“Thanks to the promptings of the Holy Ghost, an entire post office full of people was reminded of the true meaning of Christmas, as together we made room for a young mother and her infant son,” she spoke in a Dec. 15 post.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said his father would read from Luke 2 about the birth of Jesus Christ each Christmas Eve. He testified that his just as his parents’ knowledge of the Savior had transformed them, it has transformed him as well.

“You can know that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that He atoned for your sins. This knowledge is longer lasting than any gift you will receive this or any other Christmas because it can transform you,” he wrote in a Dec. 15 post.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a message for those who may find Christmas complicated this year. She reminded individuals that being mortal means experiencing things that are broken and in need of repair and testified that the Savior was born to “lift each one of us personally.”

“Every Sunday during the sacrament, He is lifting you off the dusty road, placing you in the folds of His robe and cradling you in His ample arms,” she wrote in a Dec. 18 post.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote that he keeps his collection of Nativity scenes on display year-round as a reminder of “Heavenly Father’s love for us and of the truth that it is through the Savior that the promise of eternal families becomes possible.”

“Every day as we look at those Nativity scenes, they gently remind us of the Savior’s central role in our lives. They remind us that peace on earth now (see Luke 2:14) and eternal happiness in the next world depend on honoring the covenants we have made with the Lord,” he wrote in a Dec. 17 post.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that his home is filled with Nativity scenes from around the world during Christmas. A particular Nativity scene from Provence, a region in France, is “especially dear” to him because it symbolizes that Jesus Christ is in the center of his home.

“Jesus Christ is real. He is the center of our home and worship. His gospel is the gospel of joy,” he wrote in a Dec. 17 post.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared lyrics from “Star Bright,” a Primary song included in “Hymns — For Home and Church." She encouraged individuals to recognize the blessings in their lives that come through the Savior.

“Friends, I want you to consider how you are amazed and have wonder in your life because of the gift of of Jesus Christ’s birth,” she said in a Dec. 17 post.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes spoke at BYU–Idaho’s commencement on Dec. 18 and invited the graduates to think about what it really means to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“When Jesus taught the Sermon on the Mount, He raised the standard from goodness to godliness. That’s the difference between a first-mile believer and second-mile discipleship,” he wrote in the Dec. 18 post on Young Men Worldwide.