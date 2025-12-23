Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, participate in a devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as part of BYU Education Week.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was born on Dec. 23, 1953, to professional teachers in Redwood City, California. Elder Gong inherited his parents’ love for learning, studying at Brigham Young University and receiving master’s and doctorate degrees at Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.

Elder Gong married Susan Lindsay in January 1980 in the Salt Lake Temple after both served full-time missions in Taiwan. They are the parents of four sons and have three grandchildren.

Elder Gong worked for the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., the U.S. State Department and as special assistant to the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, China. Before becoming an Apostle, he was in the Presidency of the Seventy. He also served as Asia Area president and as an Area Seventy, stake president, stake mission president, bishop and seminary teacher.

In honor of his birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. Moral grounding and moral compass for AI

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Rome Summit on AI Ethics in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“When we promote human-centric, accurate and respectful, ethical and faith-based standards for artificial intelligence and embed within AI moral grounding and moral compass, we embrace our divine identity and purpose and promote human flourishing for the common good.”

— Rome Summit on AI Ethics in Rome, Italy, Oct. 21, 2025

2. ‘But a child at home’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds a fortune cookie while he speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In His restored Church, we are all better when no one sits alone. Let us not simply accommodate or tolerate. Let us genuinely welcome, acknowledge, minister to, love. May each friend, sister, brother not be a foreigner or stranger but a child at home.”

— “No One Sits Alone,” October 2025 general conference

3. ‘Meant for each of us’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | BYU Photo

“Our most important personal wisdom and understanding is to know the blessings and Atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ are meant for each of us.”

— BYU Education Week address, Aug. 19, 2025

4. Faith-based principles and values for AI

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks about artificial intelligence during a session of the World Council of Religions for Peace in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As we enter uncharted technological and ethical territory, we need especially now to align AI’s pervasive exponential reach with enduring faith-based ethical principles and moral values.”

— Religions for Peace World Council address in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, July 29, 2025

5. ‘Room for everyone’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets visitors at a multi-stake conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There is room for everyone in the inn. No one should sit alone — not in our chapels and not in life, neither emotionally nor spiritually."

— Ministry in Central Europe, July 2025

6. Bring others to Christ and draw closer to Him

Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Isn’t it remarkable? As you and your missionaries bring others to Christ, you draw closer to Him, … your sins are forgiven, harvested sheaves are laden upon your back and your family is blessed.”

— 2025 Seminar for New Missions Leaders, June 20, 2025

7. Eternity’s great gifts

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“May we each find in Jesus Christ atonement, resurrection and restoration — peace, becoming and belonging — that which is enduringly real and joyful, happy and forever.”

— "Eternity’s Great Gifts: Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, Restoration," April 2025 general conference

8. Nothing is impossible with God

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees at a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I know He lives. Nothing is impossible with God. Have faith, be humble and diligent, and all things will work together for your good, in His time and way.”

— Devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 9, 2025

9. Seeing God’s love in crèches

“We love that God’s children everywhere depict the baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the Wise Men, shepherds and animals with settings, features and details that are familiar and relatable. These crèches also remind us God loves all His children; we see God’s love in the features of our crèches and nativities wherever they come from.”

— Facebook post, Dec. 23, 2024