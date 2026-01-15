The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September or when the new temple is dedicated.

Dane O. Leavitt and Ruth Leavitt will serve as president and matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dane Okerlund Leavitt and Ruth Marie Jolley Leavitt, Eagle Ridge Ward, Cedar City Utah West Stake, called as president and matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple, succeeding President John W. Yardley and Sister Pamela R. Yardley. President Leavitt is a temple sealer and patriarch and a former Area Seventy, South Africa Johannesburg Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Dixie Lorraine Leavitt and Phyllis Anne Okerlund Leavitt.

Sister Leavitt is a Nursery leader, scribe to a patriarch, temple worker and temple sealing receptionist and a former mission president companion, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Salt Lake City to Aaron Floyd Jolley and Dorothy LaVon Salisbury Jolley.

David McCue and Roxanne McCue will serve as president and matron of the Edmonton Alberta Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Clarence McCue and Roxanne Noreen Pierson McCue, Kentwood Ward, Red Deer Alberta Stake, called as president and matron of the Edmonton Alberta Temple, succeeding President Ron Peterson and Sister Sherry Peterson. President McCue is an area temple and family history adviser and temple sealer and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, to Robert Junior McCue and Katie Allred McCue.

Sister McCue is an area temple and family history adviser and temple worker and a former stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor and ward Young Women president. She was born in Taber, Alberta, to Glen Harmon Pierson and Noreen JoAnn Pierson.

Victor Pereira de Salles and Marcia de Salles will serve as president and matron of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Victor Pereira de Salles and Marcia Maria Ferreira de Salles, Sousas Ward, Campinas Brazil Flamboyant Stake, called as president and matron of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple. President Salles is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former stake president and bishop. He was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to José Pereira de Salles and Iracy de Paula.

Sister de Salles is a Relief Society teacher and temple worker and a former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Patos de Minas, Brazil, to Adão José Ferreira and Matilde Inacio Ferreira.