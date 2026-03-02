Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, delivers a keynote speech during the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was born March 2, 1961, in Concord, California, and grew up in Walnut Creek, California, with seven siblings. She was sustained as first counselor April 1, 2023, and began her service on Aug. 1 of that year.

While studying broadcast journalism at Brigham Young University, she met Brother R. Scott Runia, a BYU basketball player. They married in the Oakland California Temple on May 23, 1981, later welcoming seven children into their family. While residing in Provo, Utah, Sister Runia dedicated many years in civic service.

Prior to her call to the Young Women general presidency, Sister Runia served in a variety of callings, including Australia Sydney Mission leader with her husband, a stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake scripture class instructor, Primary music leader and missionary preparation class teacher.

In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Runia over the past year.

1. Jesus Christ forgives

“Here’s what I know about Jesus: He doesn’t stand at a distance waiting for you to fix yourself. He sees the whole story. He knows the worst parts. And He still forgives. Completely. Every time. Again and again and again.”

— Facebook and Instagram post, Feb. 19, 2026

2. A brighter and brighter faith

“I testify that when your faith is centered on Christ, not on outcomes, it will grow brighter and brighter until Jesus Christ is all you can see.”

— Facebook and Instagram post, Jan. 23, 2026

3. Enhancing study and faith through Bible translations

“The beautiful thing is that we can all benefit from translations made by our Christian brothers and sisters to enhance our study and faith as disciples of Christ.”

— Using other Bible translations, Dec. 15, 2025

4. Made stronger through Christ

“We can perfectly trust our Savior, Jesus Christ, to do the impossible. He will make us mighty, even delivering us from the ‘heavy.’ It is my witness that you and I can be made stronger to do all things through and with Christ.”

— Facebook and Instagram post, Oct. 16, 2025

5. Keep praying

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, visits with a group of women following a leadership meeting in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“If you are in a dark place, pray. If you are having struggles, pray. Keep praying. Remember, even Jesus prayed as a resurrected Being.”

– Pacific Area ministry, September 2025

6. God’s favorite creations

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, delivers a keynote speech during the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“While God made the stars, planets and galaxies, they are not His favorite creations. God’s favorite creation is us. When He says to Moses, ‘This is my work and my glory’ (Moses 1:39), imagine Him saying to you, ‘You are My work and My glory.’”

— 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference, Aug. 29, 2025

7. The Savior’s voice

“Think of your Savior. Listen for His voice and to His voice — the voice that says good things — because He is your truest and finest heavenly Friend. His love and your worth are always great, no matter what."

— “Listen for His voice and to His voice,” Aug. 6, 2025

8. The 2 great commandments

The Young Women general presidency discusses chapter 3 of the For the Strength of Youth guide during an Instagram live video on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. | Screenshot from Instagram

“When we feel love from God, it causes us to have love for God. So this relationship, this charity is something special, something unique, and the byproduct of this charity, this relationship with God, is it causes us to turn sideways and love like Him. First we go up, and then we go out. And I think that’s what this section is all about — loving God and then loving our neighbors.”

— Love is central to God’s commandments, teaches Young Women general presidency, May 6, 2025

9. Repentance

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I testify that while God cares about our mistakes, He cares more about what happens after we make a mistake. Are we going to turn to Him again and again? Are we going to stay in this covenant relationship?”

— “Your Repentance Doesn’t Burden Jesus Christ; It Brightens His Joy,” April 2025 general conference